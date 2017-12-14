Outback Guidance Introduces New Autosteering Solution to Its Dealer Network

Hiawatha, KS, Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — December 14, 2017 – Outback Guidance dealers from across North America got a sneak peek of Outback’s new hands-free, hassle-free auto-steering solution this week. Outback’s newest product is designed to make auto-steering accessible for all farmers and all farms.

Earlier this year, AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX), the parent company of Outback Guidance, launched its Hands-Free Revolution campaign to make hands-free farming accessible to all farmers and new hands-free product is a driving force in this revolution.

“We know that farmers have a tough job and we are committed to making it easier,” said Dave Vaughn, president and CEO of AgJunction. “We continue to invest and work hard in creating simplified and affordable solutions that are accessible to all farmers no matter the size of the farm or equipment.”

Outback’s auto-steering solution is precision farming at its best. By eliminating skips and drastically reducing overlay means the entire plot receives the right stuff to yield bountiful crops without needing excess product to ensure every spot is covered. On average, autosteering saves farmers $15 USD per acre.

On January 8, 2018, the new Outback autosteering solution will be launched in Saskatoon, Canada at the Crop Production Show. Anyone not attending the show can see the new offering online the same day.

Farmers interested in learning how to save money by taking their hands off the wheel should visit www.handsfreefarm.com.

About Outback Guidance

Since 2000, Outback Guidance has been dedicated to delivering advanced precision farming systems that are easy to use and affordable. With dedicated customer service and innovative products, we have grown to become one of the world’s leading aftermarket suppliers of GPS systems for agriculture. For more information, please go to www.outbackguidance.com

About AgJunction

AgJunction is a leading provider of innovative hardware and software solutions for precision agriculture worldwide. AgJunction holds fundamental steering and machine control patents and markets its products and services under leading brand names, including Outback Guidance® and Satloc®. Its autosteering and machine control solutions are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufactures and solution providers. AgJunction is headquartered in Hiawatha, Kansas, with facilities in Silicon Valley, Arizona, Canada, and Australia, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to www.agjunction.com.

