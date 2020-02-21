Outbreak will not change China’s commitments to buy U.S. goods: senior U.S. official

The U.S. government expects China to honor its commitments to buy more U.S. goods under a trade deal signed by the world’s two largest economies in January despite the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.
