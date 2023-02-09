VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSXV: OCG, OTCQX: OCGSF, DE: MRG1) (“Outcrop”) today announced that Joe Hebert, President and CEO, will participate in OTC CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Conference on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Presentation: February 16, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Webcast: The live presentation can be accessed from the Virtual Investor Conferences website at https://bit.ly/3JCTs89

Outcrop Silver & Gold invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Investors are invited to ask the company questions in real time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

The management team is available for 1×1 meetings throughout the conference.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Investors can learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Details of these and other investor events are available on the “Events” section of Outcrop Silver & Gold’s website at www.outcropsilverandgold.com

Company Highlights

Advancing the Highest Grade Silver Project in Colombia.

Progressing Discovery to Compliant Resource in Q1 2023

Internal Guidance of 45 To 55 Million SEO at 550 To 750 G Eq Ag/t

Drill Intercepts to 12 kilograms silver equivalent per tonne.

Headliner Drill Assays:

2023 January

3.05 metres @ 3,975 grams EqAg/t.

1.71 metres @777 grams EqAg/t.

0.90 metres @767 grams EqAg/t.

2022

November 2.71 metres @ 615 grams EqAg/t.

October: 2.4 metres @2,032 grams EqAg/t.

August: 8.97 metres @ 1,651 grams EqAg/t.

July: 6.93 metres @ 2,184 grams EqAg/t.

June: 1.85 metres @ 7,609 grams EqAg/t.

About Outcrop

Outcrop Silver & Gold is rapidly advancing the Santa Ana high-grade silver discovery with ongoing expansion drilling and an initial resource to be released in the coming months. Outcrop is also progressing exploration on four gold projects with world-class discovery potential in Colombia. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with decades of experience in Colombia.