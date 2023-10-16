Increased disposable income, rising living standards, and technological advancements are projected to drive the outdoor apparel industry size in the coming years.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global industry is expected to increase at a 5.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 21.0 billion by the end of 2031 . The outdoor apparel market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a rising global interest in outdoor activities, fitness, and adventure sports. The market encompasses a wide range of products including jackets, trousers, shirts, footwear, and accessories designed to withstand various weather conditions and outdoor challenges.

Technological advancements in fabric materials have revolutionized outdoor apparel, offering features such as moisture-wicking, breathability, and insulation. Increasing awareness about health and wellness, coupled with a growing trend of outdoor recreational activities, has boosted the demand for specialized outdoor clothing.

The fashion industry’s influence has led to the integration of style and functionality, creating a niche for trendy outdoor wear. Sustainable and eco-friendly practices have also become a key focus, leading to the production of environmentally conscious outdoor apparel.

commerce platforms have further facilitated market growth by providing a convenient way for consumers to explore and purchase outdoor apparel. With a continued emphasis on fitness and outdoor adventures, the outdoor apparel market is poised for continuous expansion. The industry is catering to the needs of active individuals seeking both performance and style in their outdoor wear.

Competitive Landscape

The outdoor apparel market is fiercely competitive, featuring a mix of established players and innovative startups. Key industry leaders like Adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Company, Hanesbrands Inc. Hugo Boss AG, Mizuno Corporation. Nike Inc. Patagonia, Inc. PUMA S.E, Under Armour Inc., and VF Corporation dominate the global market with their extensive product lines and brand recognition. Online retail giants such as Amazon have significantly impacted market dynamics.

Nike announced Aerogami, a revolutionary garment technology with customizable ventilation, on September 14, 2023. Moisture-reactive vents open and shut when sweat is detected in the breathable garments breakthrough.

Hanesbrands Inc. and Belle International signed into a licensing deal in February 2021 to bring a line of shoes and other products under the Champion brand to Chinese customers.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global industry was estimated to be worth US$ 13.4 billion in 2022.

In 2021, the top wear segment held a market share of 39%.

The market in North America is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5% until 2031.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% until 2031.

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share of 41% of the global market in 2022.

Global Outdoor Apparel Market- Key Drivers and Trends

The growing interest in outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and adventure sports is a significant driver. As more people engage in outdoor pursuits, there is an increased demand for specialized apparel designed for various weather conditions and activities.

The global emphasis on health and wellness has encouraged people to adopt active lifestyles. Outdoor activities are seen as a way to maintain physical fitness and mental well-being, driving the demand for performance-oriented outdoor apparel.

Continuous innovation in fabric technologies is a major trend. Fabrics that offer features like moisture-wicking, breathability, UV protection, and lightweight insulation are highly sought after. Sustainable materials and eco-friendly production processes are also gaining traction, reflecting the environmentally conscious consumer mindset.

Increasing awareness about climate change has led to a demand for apparel that provides protection against extreme weather conditions. Waterproof, windproof, and insulated outdoor garments are increasingly popular as they offer protection in changing and often unpredictable climates.

Regional Landscape of the Outdoor Apparel Market

North America, including the United States and Canada, boasts a thriving outdoor apparel market due to its diverse climate and a strong culture of outdoor recreation.

The demand for outdoor clothing is driven by activities like hiking, camping, and winter sports. The region is also home to several leading outdoor apparel brands and retailers, making it a competitive market.

Europe, with its mix of temperate and alpine climates, has a well-established outdoor apparel market. Countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and Scandinavia have a strong tradition of outdoor activities.

European consumers value quality, style, and sustainability in outdoor apparel. This region has witnessed a growing interest in eco-friendly and socially responsible outdoor clothing.

The Asia-Pacific region, including Japan, South Korea, and Australia, is experiencing a growing outdoor apparel market, with increased urbanization and a rising middle class.

Outdoor activities such as trekking, mountaineering, and water sports are gaining popularity, driving demand for performance-oriented and fashionable outdoor clothing. China’s burgeoning middle class represents a significant market segment.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Top Wear Shirts & T-Shirts Jackets & Hoodies Bottom Wear Trousers Shorts Leggings & Tights Others (Coveralls etc.)

Material Natural Cotton Wool Silk Leather Others (Linen, Hemp etc.) Synthetic Nylon Polyester Microfiber Others (Rayon etc.)

End-user Men Women Kids

Price Low Medium High

Distribution Channel Online E-commerce Websites Company Owned Websites Offline Supermarkets / Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Others (Retails Stores, etc.)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

