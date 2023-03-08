Outdoor Flooring Market Research Report by Material (Wood, Ceramics, Concrete, and Others), Type (Tile, Decking, and Others), End User (Residential, Commercial, Public Sector, and Others), and Region-Global Forecast till 2030

New York, US, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Outdoor Flooring Market Overview:

The MRFR analysis reports the “ Outdoor Flooring Market Research Report, by Material, End-Use, Region, and Type- Forecast Till 2030”, the global market for outdoor flooring is predicted to showcase a considerable development over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 with a strong development rate of approximately 5.9%. The reports further anticipate the market to acquire a valuation of around USD 2621.1 million by the end of 2030. As per the research reports, the market was valued at around USD 1966.4 million in 2021.

Outdoor Flooring Market Scope:

Outdoor flooring is known to boost the buildings’ beauty and can also increase pedestrian movement. The global market for outdoor flooring has grown rapidly in recent times. The main parameter supporting the development of the market is the escalating use of these floorings for the exterior buildings and the growth of the infrastructure. Furthermore, the growing number of new construction and retrofitting activities are also anticipated to have a positive influence on the expansion of the outdoor flooring market over the review era.

Competitive Analysis

The leading participants across the global market for outdoor flooring include players such as:

Armstrong floorings Inc

Fiberon

Beaulieu international group N.V

Mats Inc

Citadel floors

Mohawk industries

Ecore International

Among others.

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

However, several aspects may restrict the development of the market’s performance. The field has several safety concerns associated with it, which is considered the primary challenge for the market’s growth. Furthermore, the rapid fluctuation in the price of the raw materials causing volatility in the prices of the products is also predicted to restrict the market growth over the review era. In addition, the non-availability of labors with the required skills is another major challenge faced by the decorative tiles market worldwide. The market in recent years has witnessed a sudden escalation in demand for these tiles, which has put massive pressure on the manufacturing companies to boost production. Moreover, the market has also witnessed a significant setback due to the arrival of the pandemic in 2019, given the shortage of labor, lack of raw materials, and lack of financial support.

COVID-19 Impact

The global industrial activities and business operations experienced a major setback given to the rise of global health crisis in the form of COVID-19. Along with all the industry operations, the pandemic also affected public health nearly across 225 countries around the world. All of these situations led to the imposition of full or partial lockdowns across majority regions worldwide. Subsequently, the industry operations were halted, and some businesses shut down. Given the sudden fall in demand for construction activities during the pandemic, along with the halt of the majority of the industrial operations, the outdoor flooring market faced several unexpected challenges during the pandemic. On the other hand, with the rapid vaccination rates and all the global industrial operations returning to normal, the market is anticipated to experience substantial development over the forecasted timeframe.



Segment Analysis

Among all the products, the Resilient floorings segment is ensured to secure the top spot across the global market for outdoor flooring over the assessment era.

Among all the application areas, the Residential segment is anticipated to lead the market globally.

Regional Analysis

The MRFR research document suggests that the North American region is ensured to hold the top spot across the global market for outdoor flooring over the assessment era. The main parameter backing the development of the regional market is the rapidly growing construction sector across the region. Furthermore, the nations such as Mexico, the US, and Canada are experiencing a sudden rise in demand for residential units and single houses given to the rise in population, which in turn is also likely to cause an upsurge in the growth of the regional market.

The Asia-Pacific regional market for outdoor flooring is anticipated to showcase the maximum growth rate over the coming years, given mainly to the aspects such as the growth of the population and increasing disposable income.

Given the rising renovation activities, the European regional market for outdoor flooring is predicted to grow considerably over the coming years.



