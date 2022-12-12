Revenue Growth Of Market Participants Is Largely Dependent On The Landscaping Design And Development Services

Rockville, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global landscaping services market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% and reach a valuation of US$ 488 billion by the end of 2032, as per Fact.MR, a market research, and competitive intelligence provider.

The market is being driven by the rising popularity of sustainable landscaping practices and the increasing trend of outdoor living worldwide. Landscaping service professionals are highly skilful and provide sustainable solutions such as Xeriscaping. They analyze the soil quality and establish a landscaping infrastructure that requires lower or zero irrigation.

The outdoor living trend is gaining traction worldwide post-COVID pandemic. Rising preference towards being surrounded by a greener and healthier atmosphere is increasing consumer attention towards outdoor living spaces. A significant rise in disposable income and interest in gardening & landscaping is expected to be a supporting factor in the outdoor living trend, thereby driving target market expansion.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Between 2022 and 2032, the landscaping services market is set to expand at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Among the regions, the market in East Asia will exhibit the fastest growth at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The commercial sector has captured around 70% market share under the end-user segment.

The global landscaping services market expanded at 3.2% CAGR during 2017 to 2021.

Market Development

Surging development in both the residential and commercial sectors is a major factor driving the demand for landscaping services, providing revenue sustainability in the market. With the presence of small and large players, the market is observed to be highly competitive. Acquisitions and mergers of local players by mid- and large-size organizations is playing a commendable role in market expansion, enhancement of service offerings, and consumer integration.

Key companies in Landscaping Services Market

BrightView Holdings Inc.

The Davey Tree Expert Company

Yellowstone Landscape

Asia Flora & Landscape Sdn Bhd

Brogan Landscaping

GMCB

Chapel Valley Landscape

Clintar

Denison Landscaping

Gothic Landscape

Owen Chubb Garden Landscapes Ltd

Ruppert Landscape

Scotts

The Lawn Doctors

TruGreen LP

Aqua World Greentech

Garden World

Go Green

Segmentation of Landscaping Services Industry Research

By Service Type: Landscape Design & Development Landscape Installation Landscape Maintenance Landscape Enhancement

By End User: Commercial Shopping Centers Hospitals City Parks Corporate Complex Residential Independent House/Villa Multi-Storey Complex

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global landscaping services market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of service type (landscape design & development, landscape installation, landscape maintenance, landscape enhancement) and end user (commercial (shopping centers, hospitals, city parks, corporate complexes), residential (independent houses/villas, multi-storey complexes)), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

