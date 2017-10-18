Outlook on China’s Solid State Drive Market Featuring Alibaba, Baidu, Huawei, Inspur, Lenovo, Sugon & Tencent

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Outlook on China’s Solid State Drive Market” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.
The solid state drive market in China continued to grow at a torrid pace, significantly outgrowing the worldwide market in 2016. Strong increases in shipments were seen in both the client and enterprise SSD segments. SSD demand was fueled by hyperscale datacenters Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent and OEMs including Huawei, Inspur, Lenovo and Sugon.
China’s recent cybersecurity law and cloud computing initiatives are expected to propel the localization of key technologies including the development of the domestic solid state drive industry.
Outlook on China’s Solid State Drive Market provides a comprehensive overview of the Chinese SSD market and highlights the major local and international players active in the memory, SSD and controller space.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. China Memory Industry
- China Semiconductor Memory Supply Chain
- China Memory Manufacturing
- Memory Suppliers
3. China SSD Market
- Channel SSDs
- Datacenter & Enterprise SSD
- Cloud Services
- Content Delivery
- Search
- eCommerce
- Social Networking/Social Media
- Gaming
- Enterprise OEMs & ODMs
- Enterprise SSD Market
4. China SSD Supply Chain
- SSD Suppliers
- Controller Suppliers
- Merchant SSD Controller Roadmap
- ChiNa OEMs
5. Appendix
- China Semiconductor Industry
6. References
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba
- Baidu
- Huawei
- Inspur
- Lenovo
- Sugon
- Tencent
