Outlook on China’s Solid State Drive Market Featuring Alibaba, Baidu, Huawei, Inspur, Lenovo, Sugon & Tencent

The solid state drive market in China continued to grow at a torrid pace, significantly outgrowing the worldwide market in 2016. Strong increases in shipments were seen in both the client and enterprise SSD segments. SSD demand was fueled by hyperscale datacenters Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent and OEMs including Huawei, Inspur, Lenovo and Sugon.

China’s recent cybersecurity law and cloud computing initiatives are expected to propel the localization of key technologies including the development of the domestic solid state drive industry.

Outlook on China’s Solid State Drive Market provides a comprehensive overview of the Chinese SSD market and highlights the major local and international players active in the memory, SSD and controller space.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. China Memory Industry

China Semiconductor Memory Supply Chain

China Memory Manufacturing

Memory Suppliers

3. China SSD Market

Channel SSDs

Datacenter & Enterprise SSD

Cloud Services

Content Delivery

Search

eCommerce

Social Networking/Social Media

Gaming

Enterprise OEMs & ODMs

Enterprise SSD Market

4. China SSD Supply Chain

SSD Suppliers

Controller Suppliers

Merchant SSD Controller Roadmap

ChiNa OEMs

5. Appendix

China Semiconductor Industry

6. References

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba

Baidu

Huawei

Inspur

Lenovo

Sugon

Tencent

