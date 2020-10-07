Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the Virtual BIO Investor Forum Digital

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, today announced that Lawrence Kenyon, President, CEO and CFO of Outlook Therapeutics, will participate at the BIO Investor Forum Digital taking place on October 13-15, 2020.

The Outlook Therapeutics corporate presentation will be available on-demand during the conference to those registered to attend. Additionally, management will also be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend. Interested parties can request a meeting through the conference portal. For additional information about the conference, please visit the conference website.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010 is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in treating retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan and other markets. Outlook Therapeutics expects to file ONS-5010 with the U.S. FDA as a new BLA under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

