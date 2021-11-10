Breaking News
Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the Virtual Investor Roundtable Event

Live moderated video webcast discussion among members of management and Thought Leaders Firas M. Rahhal, MD and Robert L. Avery, MD on Tuesday, November 16th at 9:00 AM ET

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, today announced that members of management will participate in the Virtual Investor Roundtable Event on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET.

Participating in the Roundtable Event from the Outlook Therapeutics management team will be C. Russell Trenary, President and Chief Executive Officer, Terry Dagnon, Chief Operating Officer, and Jeff Evanson, Chief Commercial Officer. Joining the Outlook Therapeutics management team for the roundtable discussion will be Firas M. Rahhal, MD, Senior Partner at Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group in Los Angeles and Associate Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the UCLA Geffen School of Medicine and Robert L. Avery, MD, Founder of California Retina Consultants and Research Foundation.

As part of the virtual event, Outlook Therapeutics will provide a brief presentation, followed by a moderated Roundtable discussion and an interactive Q&A session. In addition to the moderated portion of the event, all investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Interested parties may also pre-submit questions in advance of the live event, which can be sent via the conference website at virtualinvestorco.com. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Roundtable Event will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of Outlook Therapeutics’ website (outlooktherapeutics.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.      

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan and other markets. Outlook Therapeutics expects to submit ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab to the U.S. FDA as a BLA under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

CONTACTS:
Media Inquiries:
Harriet Ullman
Vice President
LaVoie Health Science
T: 617-669-3082
hullman@lavoiehealthscience.com

Investor Inquiries:       
Jenene Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
JTC Team, LLC
T: 833.475.8247 
OTLK@jtcir.com 

