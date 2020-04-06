Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Outsell and AutoSuccess to Host April 8 Webinar for Auto Dealers: “How Auto Retailers Can Survive and Thrive Beyond COVID-19”

Outsell and AutoSuccess to Host April 8 Webinar for Auto Dealers: “How Auto Retailers Can Survive and Thrive Beyond COVID-19”

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Event will focus on how to better engage & educate consumers during and beyond a crisis

MINNEAPOLIS, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Outsell, which offers the only AI-driven marketing automation platform for the automotive industry, announced today that on April 8 at 2pm ET, it will co-host with AutoSuccess a webinar titled, “How Auto Retailers Can Survive and Thrive Beyond COVID-19.”

The landscape of the automotive retailer has drastically changed in a short period of time, and dealerships have had to pivot –- often before they were ready to. Now with the pandemic likely to impact the world and the automotive industry in particular for many more months, what else do auto retailers need to do to stay afloat and think further downstream?

Attend this webinar to hear from someone on the front lines: Michael Strasburger, marketing manager at Planet Honda/Hyundai. Attendees will also hear from a panel of industry veterans including David Kain, president of Kain Automotive; Michelle Denogean, CMO with Roadster; and Valerie Vallancourt, vice president of Marketing with Outsell. The presenters will discuss:

• The “Virtual Storefront:” digital sales & service
• Better ways to engage customers during a time of crisis
• Ways to educate consumers on digital vehicle purchases
• How to catch up for those who have fallen behind digitally
• How dealerships can make the most of their time right now

Who: Michael Strasburger, Marketing Manager, Planet Honda/Hyundai; David Kain, President, Kain Automotive; Michelle Denogean, CMO, Roadster; and Valerie Vallancourt, VP of Marketing at Outsell.
   
What: “How Auto Retailers Can Survive and Thrive Beyond COVID-19”
   
Where: Online
   
When: Apr. 8, 2020 at 2pm ET

About Outsell 
Outsell offers the only AI-driven marketing automation platform for the automotive industry, creating a personalized customer experience that drives increased profits across sales and service. Our proprietary technology harnesses massive amounts of data creating accurate and powerful consumer profiles that engage your customers and prospects exactly where they are in their individual lifecycles. That’s why Outsell is the trusted platform for over 1,500 dealers representing all major automotive brands. To learn more, visit https://www.outsell.com/ or follow us at @Outsell.

Media Contact:
Michelle Faulkner
Big Swing Communications
+1 617-510-6998
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.