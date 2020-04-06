Outsell and AutoSuccess to Host April 8 Webinar for Auto Dealers: “How Auto Retailers Can Survive and Thrive Beyond COVID-19”

Event will focus on how to better engage & educate consumers during and beyond a crisis

MINNEAPOLIS, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Outsell , which offers the only AI-driven marketing automation platform for the automotive industry, announced today that on April 8 at 2pm ET, it will co-host with AutoSuccess a webinar titled, “ How Auto Retailers Can Survive and Thrive Beyond COVID-19 .”

The landscape of the automotive retailer has drastically changed in a short period of time, and dealerships have had to pivot –- often before they were ready to. Now with the pandemic likely to impact the world and the automotive industry in particular for many more months, what else do auto retailers need to do to stay afloat and think further downstream?

Attend this webinar to hear from someone on the front lines: Michael Strasburger, marketing manager at Planet Honda/Hyundai. Attendees will also hear from a panel of industry veterans including David Kain, president of Kain Automotive; Michelle Denogean, CMO with Roadster; and Valerie Vallancourt, vice president of Marketing with Outsell. The presenters will discuss:

• The “Virtual Storefront:” digital sales & service

• Better ways to engage customers during a time of crisis

• Ways to educate consumers on digital vehicle purchases

• How to catch up for those who have fallen behind digitally

• How dealerships can make the most of their time right now

Who: Michael Strasburger, Marketing Manager, Planet Honda/Hyundai; David Kain, President, Kain Automotive; Michelle Denogean, CMO, Roadster; and Valerie Vallancourt, VP of Marketing at Outsell. What: “How Auto Retailers Can Survive and Thrive Beyond COVID-19” Where: Online When: Apr. 8, 2020 at 2pm ET

