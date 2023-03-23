Ultimate Bachelorette Trip Bachelorette activities with Outside Brands

Hilton Head, SC, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Outside Brands has announced their new “Ultimate Bach Day” Experience, a premiere lowcountry adventure for bachelorettes and bachelors. This is a one-of-a-kind adventure for the bride or groom-to-be and their crew, with customizable excursions, unique destinations and unforgettable fun.

Guests will be able to enjoy a fully custom 5 or 7-hour day of outdoor activities that includes boat, equipment, beverage cooler and captain. Package options include but are not limited to scenic transport to a variety of waterfront bars and restaurants; a visit to Outside Brand’s private Page Island, sunning and funning on a remote vanishing island and exploring shell banks or searching for shark teeth.

“The Savannah/Hilton Head area is increasingly becoming a sought-after destination to host the ultimate bachelorette trip. When it comes to exclusive and exciting experiences for these groups, it is hard to beat the Outside Brands package,” said Brittany Willard, Director of Reservations. “From hanging out on a private island, to being chauffeured on a private boat, the Ultimate Bach Day is perfect for those looking for an unforgettable final fling.”

The “Ultimate Bach Day” experience is a private experience with various customizable packages available. Group rates begin at $895 for a 5-hour day and $1095 for a 7-hour day. For ticket sales and more information, please visit outasidesav.com, outsidepb.com, or outsidehiltonhead.com or call (843) 686-6996 – ext. 1.

The award-winning adventure team of Outside Brands™ offers uniquely crafted guided experiences in Hilton Head and Palmetto Bluff, SC; Savannah, GA and beyond. From humble beginnings as a windsurfing school in 1979, Outside Brands has grown into a dynamic four-division business with operations in South Carolina and Georgia. Driven by a mission to enrich lives by connecting people to exceptional places, products and experiences, Outside offers fully customized group travel services, team building programs, activities and specialty retail.

For more information about the mission or the Outside Brands, please visit www.outsidebrands.com and follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

