The Vatican invited Gov. Gavin Newsom to deliver remarks at its annual climate change summit in mid-May, despite the California Democrat’s social progressive track record that includes championing transgender surgeries for minors and leading a nationwide pro-abortion ad campaign.

A spokesperson for Newsom’s office told Fox News Digital on Tuesday the governor will travel to the Vatican from May 15 to May 17.

“While there, he will make remarks at the Summit and

[Read Full story at source]