Anaheim , CA, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EXIT Realty is home to thousands of real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada and recently the corporate head office recognized the outstanding achievement of its champions during an awards ceremony at the Disneyland® Hotel in Anaheim, California. The ceremony was a highlight of the company’s annual convention presided over by EXIT Realty Corp. International Founder and Chairman, Steve Morris, and Co-Chair, Tami Bonnell.

A highlight of the event is the recognition of Region of the Year which honors the individuals who shape the future of the company across entire states by identifying and mentoring real estate brokerage owners. This year three such regions received the award: EXIT Realty Upper Midwest, EXIT Realty of Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi and Oklahoma, and EXIT Southeast.

EXIT Realty Upper Midwest is led by Regional Owner, Bill Pankonin, a second-generation real estate professional who works closely with his son, Cade Pankonin. They recently expanded their leadership to include six additional states, welcoming Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Wyoming to the EXIT Realty Midwest family of Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois, and Michigan. The region was also recognized for achieving the third highest franchise sales in the company.

EXIT Realty of Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi and Oklahoma is led by the husband-and-wife team of Troy and Kathy Dooley and their Director of Operations, Franke Joehl. Having expanded Alabama and Mississippi to more than 60 markets, they extended their leadership to include Arkansas and Oklahoma in 2023. They were also recognized for ranking #2 in franchise sales.

EXIT Southeast is led by veteran real estate professionals, Kenny Lynn and Stacy Strobl. Starting their regional ownership journey in Tennessee in 2013, their empire now also includes Kentucky, Georgia, Florida and Texas. This driven and dynamic team achieved the #1 ranking for franchise sales across the U.S. and Canada.

“What an amazing thing to have three regions doing such a great job as leaders, selling franchises, building the brand and building people that our most prestigious annual regional award ended in a three-way tie!” said Bonnell. “We are fortunate to have these leaders in our EXIT family.”

