Outstanding Lifestyle at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta Includes Amenity-Rich Parks & Impressive Recreation

MURRIETA, Calif., Oct. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Homeowners have so much to come home to at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta, where beautiful neighborhoods and a vibrant setting create a lifestyle filled with opportunity. All year-round, residents enjoy an array of outstanding resort-style amenities that keep them active and energized, while inspiring family fun and new friendships among neighbors.

The master-planned community’s 3,500-square foot private recreation building is a haven for leisure, with its junior Olympic swimming pool and spa; children’s wading pool; barbecue area; shade structures and playground. Those looking for green grass, fresh air and endless outdoor activity can look no further than Spencer’s Crossing’s 14-acre Heroes Park and 11.5-acre Sports Park. Combined, these two amenities offer prime attractions that include scenic trails; small & large doggy play areas; lighted soccer and baseball fields; a basketball court; barbecues and picnic spots; tot lots; a concession stand and more, plus four miles of charming paseos and regional trails wind throughout the community. The Oasis, the master-plan’s newest recreational offering, will open in the summer of 2018, bringing even more amazing features for residents to enjoy. Extending over three-plus acres, the amenity will be highlighted by two pools; lawn areas for relaxation; firepits and barbecues; convenient shade structures and terraced seating to take in the breathtaking surroundings.

“We designed our amenities to be the ultimate backdrop for a well-balanced life, and it’s wonderful to see so many residents taking advantage of them,” said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. “If you’re interested in a new kind of community where the best recreation is right at home, visit today and experience Spencer’s Crossing.”

To learn more about Spencer’s Crossing, including the master-plan’s gorgeous new-home opportunities, visit today or go to www.SpencersCrossing.com.

Superbly crafted single-family neighborhoods are available at Spencer’s Crossing, including Laurel by Woodside Homes, Sycamore and Sycamore North by Richmond American Homes and Brookfield Residential’s Juniper neighborhood, which are all selling now. The new Tamarack neighborhood by Pardee Homes is set to debut in late fall of 2017. All home collections showcase impressive one- and two-story detached floorplans spanning from approximately 2,410 to 4,091 square feet with up to seven bedrooms, up to five baths and up to four-car garages. Prices start from the low $400,000s.

The exceptional Murrieta setting puts great shopping, premier dining, golf courses, restaurants and nearby Temecula’s premier vineyards all within easy reach. School-aged residents have access to a quality education at highly regarded school districts that include Murrieta Valley Unified School District, Menifee Union and Perris Union.

Spencer’s Crossing extends across 600 naturally beautiful acres, creating a new kind of community designed for genuine family living with a dynamic environment brimming with recreation.

To visit Spencer’s Crossing from Temecula, take the I-15 North, exit Murrieta Hot Springs Road and head east past the 215 Freeway. Turn left on Winchester Road (Highway 79), left again on Max Gillis and right on Leon Road into the community.

From Riverside, take I-15 South, exit Bundy Canyon and head east past the 215 Freeway. Turn right on Leon Road into the community.

For more information on the Spencer’s Crossing neighborhoods or for driving directions, please visit www.SpencersCrossing.com.

