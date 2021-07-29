OvareVentures Expands Outdoor Portfolio with Acquisition of Pulse Boot Lab and Ski Company

OvareVentures also purchased the Pulse Fit System, an iPad and web-based application and 3-D scanning system that ski shops can use to customize boot fittings.

OvareVentures intends to expand Pulse’s footprint by adding to their merchandising mix as well as offering the Pulse Fit System through their future outdoor store acquisitions.

Los Angeles, CA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OvareVentures has added to its portfolio of outdoor businesses with the acquisition of Pulse Boot Lab and Ski Company, an exclusive ski and boot boutique in Revelstoke, British Columbia.

“We have a remarkable opportunity to reshape the outdoor retail landscape with curated stores and a seamless E-commerce experience,” noted Jordan F. Reber, Chairman and CEO of OvareGroup. “Pulse Boot Lab is an ideal fit for us and our intent is to support their growth and bring our collection of outdoor brands together in Revelstoke, a city built for outdoor growth.”

OvareVentures will provide capital investment and several OvareGroup companies will provide creative and marketing services, including strategy, E-commerce support, and creative development to propel and scale Pulse Boot Lab's quickly growing businesses.

With over two decades of experience in the global ski industry, Pulse Boot Lab Founder, Kai Palkeinen, and his team will continue to lead the brand. Prior to opening the bootfitting business in 2015, Kai and his team members spent 20 years working internationally with retailers and athletes in Japan and Chamonix, France. “We’re thrilled to be joining the OvareVentures family and look forward to the extensive marketing and E-commerce support they’ll provide, not only for ski boots, but throughout the outdoor industry,” noted Palkeinen. “We’re also excited about the synergies and cross-selling opportunities with their other outdoor brands.”

About OvareVentures

OvareVentures is a dedicated growth initiative of OvareGroup. OvareVentures builds, acquires and invests in businesses that can benefit from the working synergy of the OvareGroup suite of services. OvareVentures aligns with companies through direct investment or work equity positions to realize business opportunities and increase ROI. Learn more at ovareventures.com.

About Pulse Bootfitting, Inc. & Pulse Labs, Inc.

Founded in 2015 in Revelstoke, British Columbia, Pulse Boot Lab is a retail store specializing in custom ski boot fitting. Working with every level of skier, Pulse’s retail location puts a focus on comfort, performance, service and fit guarantee. Pulse Labs, Inc. develops and sells a suite of technology for ski shops that includes a proprietary bootfitting app, custom shell modification tools, custom liners, and bootfittitng and performance accessories such as the Pulse Proflex – a successfully funded Kickstarter product that significantly stiffens traditional ski boot shells. For more information visit, Pulse Boot Lab and Ski Company and Pulse Fit System.

