Ovation Data Services and NthDS A.I. Data Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership

The Combined Resources Will Evolve the Landscape of Well-Data Extraction and Storage via Artificial Intelligence

HOUSTON, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NthDS, the leading AI company in oil and gas data extraction, announced an integration of its revolutionary platform Nspect into Ovation’s robust network. The partnership represents the first end-to-end management of well data that includes A.I. transcription capabilities.

The assembly of this fully connected data management solution represents opportunities for companies to access, store and analyze critical subsurface information. Nspect is the first software on the market that can digitize well logs using artificial intelligence, which is six times faster than using legacy software like Neuralog.

“This represents a paradigm shift in data management for the industry,” said NthDS CEO Michael Ramirez. “Ovation’s infrastructure infused with our A.I. is going to cause a tectonic disruption.

“Ovation has great leadership and their vision is complementary to our own at Nth, so the partnership makes perfect sense,” Ramirez continued. “I met Mark Bashforth a few years ago and we clicked right away. He’s a great mentor and what I consider one of the most forward thinkers I’ve met in my career.”

Mark Bashforth, the CEO of Ovation Data Services and a board member at Ikon Science, also remarked on the partnership.

“The innovative solutions NthDS has developed creates an incredible value to the data we are already working with for our clients,” said Bashforth. “This is a natural value-added complement to the existing service.”

About NthDS

NthDS created our revolutionary Nspect software to automate the data entry process, dramatically reducing labor, costs, and errors associated with the manual data entry of oil and gas records such as well logs. This incredible A.I. breakthrough makes project managers look like miracle workers. Since founders Michael Ramirez and Johnathan Green launched in 2017, NthDS has won multiple Innovation Awards and been listed as a top A.I. company by multiple publications. For a free consultation on how Nspect can revolutionize your data entry projects, please visit NthDS.com.

About Ovation Data Services

Ovation Data is a full-service provider of digital transformation and data repository solutions. It provides secure and scalable data management services and support from basic and complex infrastructure to cloud-based solutions for data transmission, storage, stewardship and loss prevention. For more than 45 years, Ovation Data has securely delivered high-quality, connected, and accurate data that informs clients’ business decisions, optimized with speed and confidence.

