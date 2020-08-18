Ovation Fertility Hires Goldie Gupta as Chief Financial Officer

As part of the Ovation® senior leadership team, Gupta will oversee all finance- and accounting-related aspects of the company, manage IT, and play an integral role in diligencing and onboarding acquisitions.

Goldie Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, Ovation Fertility

Los Angeles, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ovation® Fertility has hired senior financial leader Goldie Gupta as chief financial officer. In addition to oversight of all finance- and accounting-related operational aspects of the company as part of the Ovation® executive senior leadership team, Gupta will manage information technology and play an integral role in diligencing and onboarding acquisitions. She will also work to establish a strong finance team to support Ovation’s growth strategy going forward.

“Given Ovation’s strong growth trajectory, we needed a dedicated finance executive with a strong track record of supporting acquisitions and building and coaching effective teams,” says Ovation co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Nate Snyder. “We were delighted to find Goldie Gupta, as she has not only those talents, but also a healthcare finance leadership background and a true passion for the work we do.”

Gupta joined Ovation in July 2020, after serving as chief financial officer of Nashville-based Marquee Dental Partners.

“I have always felt passionate about the field of fertility medicine, as I’ve seen first-hand the life-changing impact that effective fertility treatment can have on families,” Gupta says. “Fertility care is a fast-growing field, and Ovation is a fast-growing company within this field. Ovation represents the perfect place and the ideal time to apply my training and experience at a company that’s advancing the state of the art in IVF to make a positive difference in people’s lives. I’m also delighted to work with Morgan Stanley Capital Partners (MSCP), Ovation’s private equity partner.”

Gupta brings extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, investment strategies, budget analysis and management, treasury, revenue cycle management, reporting, controllership, internal controls and process improvement in various public and private companies and PE firms. Earlier in her career, she served as vice president – FP&A for R1-RCM Inc., a healthcare revenue management company in Chicago. She began her finance career in India, where she was a partner in a public accounting firm.

A Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Accountant, Gupta earned a Master of Science degree in accounting at Loyola University in Chicago.

Learn more about Ovation and Goldie Gupta at www.OvationFertility.com.

About Ovation Fertility

Ovation® Fertility is a national network of reproductive endocrinologists and scientific thought leaders focused on reducing the cost of having a family through more efficient and effective fertility care. Ovation’s IVF and genetics laboratories, along with affiliated physician practices, work collaboratively to raise the bar for IVF treatment, with state-of-the-art, evidence-based fertility services that give hopeful parents the best chance for a successful pregnancy. Physicians partner with Ovation to offer their patients advanced preconception carrier screening; preimplantation genetic testing; donor egg and surrogacy services; and secure storage for their frozen eggs, embryos and sperm. Ovation also helps IVF labs across America improve their quality and performance with expert off-site lab direction and consultation. Learn more about Ovation’s vision of a world without infertility at www.OvationFertility.com.

Attachment

Goldie Gupta CFO

CONTACT: Amy Hall Ovation Fertility 214-893-8214 [email protected]