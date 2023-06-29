Ovation® Fertility scientists contributed to four abstracts accepted for poster presentations at the ESHRE® 39th Annual Meeting, June 25-28, 2023.

Matthew VerMilyea, Ph.D., Vice President of Scientific Advancement “The Ovation scientific team is excited to present in Copenhagen and to share our collaborative research with other fertility scientists from all over the world.”

Nashville, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ovation® Fertility scientists contributed to four pieces of research accepted for poster presentation at the ESHRE virtual 39th Annual Meeting. The event, hosted by the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology, was held this year in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 25-28, 2023.

“The Ovation scientific team is incredibly excited about the opportunity to present our collaborative efforts and works in Copenhagen this year,” says Ovation Vice President of Scientific Advancement Matthew “Tex” VerMilyea, PhD, HCLD/CC. “We are honored that our latest research contributions to the field of IVF have been made available to share with other fertility scientists from all over the world. This outstanding work is a true testament to our strong bonds with industry leaders to bring novel advances to the patients we serve.”

The Ovation delegation contributed to four poster presentations at the Copenhagen event.

Differences in fertilization, blastocyst, and ploidy rates in intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) versus conventional insemination for patients undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF)

M. Kaye1, K. Kaskar2, K. Silverberg1, M. VerMilyea2

1Texas Fertility Center, Reproductive Medicine, Austin, USA

2Ovation Fertility Austin, Embryology and Andrology Laboratories, Austin, USA

Embryo morphological grade and day of vitrification can impact the outcome of a single euploid frozen embryo transfer (FET)

J. Matucha1, B. Bopp2, M. WIll2, E. Will2, K. Oleary2, G. Adaniya1

1Ovation Fertility Indianapolis, Carmel, Indiana, USA

2Midwest Fertility Specialists, Carmel, Indiana, USA

An artificial intelligence algorithm demonstrates optimal performance for evaluating embryo genetic status at 120 hours post-fertilization

S.M. Diakiw1, J.M.M. Hall1-3, M.D. VerMilyea4,5, A.Y.X. Lim6, C. W. Chan6, J. Aizpurua7, J. Amin8, T.V. Nguyen1, D. Perugini1, M. Perugini1,9

1 Life Whisperer Diagnostics (a subsidiary of Presagen), San Francisco, California, USA, and Adelaide SA 5000, Australia

2 Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Nanoscale BioPhotonics, Adelaide SA 5005, Australia

3 School of Physical Sciences, The University of Adelaide, Adelaide SA 5005 Australia

4 Ovation Fertility, Austin TX, USA

5 Texas Fertility Center, Austin TX, USA

6 Alpha IVF & Women’s Specialists, Petaling Jaya, Selangor 47810, Malaysia

7 IVF-Spain, Alicante 03540, Spain

8 Wings IVF Women’s Hospital, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380054, India

9 Adelaide Medical School, The University of Adelaide, Adelaide SA 5000, Australia

Continuous in-situ monitoring of female hormone levels as a tool to improve the efficacy of assisted reproductive technology (ART) and in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment

G. Hatami Fard1, T. VerMilyea2, A.L. Schaffgotsch3, S. Ivanova4

1Impli Health, Research, London, United Kingdom

2Ovation Fertility Embryology, Austin, USA

3Impli Health, Management, London, United Kingdom

4Imperial College London, Mechanical Engineering, Hamlyn Centre, London, United Kingdom

Additionally, Dr. VerMilyea was selected to serve as moderator at ESHRE’s FujiFilm Irvine Scientific Corporate Product Theater, leading discussion on a topic in which he has long been a research leader: Artificial intelligence applications in IVF.

The abstracts for all Ovation presentations are available for review at OvationFertility.com/Research.



Ovation recently joined US Fertility, the nation’s largest partnership of physician-owned fertility practices, to create the leading fertility platform in the United States.



About US Fertility

US Fertility, the nation’s largest partnership of physician-owned and physician-led top-tier fertility practices, is united under a shared mission: to drive innovation and leverage best practices both to enhance the patient experience and improve treatment outcomes. To date, US Fertility/Ovation has helped more than 200,000 individuals and couples build their families through their fertility services. Our collective clinical and operational expertise provides our fertility partner practices with advanced business and digital solutions that streamline and enhance the delivery of exceptional patient care. https://www.usfertility.com

About Ovation Fertility

Ovation® Fertility is a national network of laboratories providing leading-edge treatment through leading reproductive experts. Ovation’s IVF and genetics laboratories, along with affiliated physician practices, work collaboratively to raise the bar for IVF treatment, with state-of-the-art, evidence-based fertility services that give hopeful parents the best chance for a successful pregnancy. Physicians partner with Ovation to offer their patients preimplantation genetic testing, frozen donor services, surrogacy services, and secure storage for frozen biomaterials. https://www.ovationfertility.com



Note: The selection of abstracts for publication in the ESHRE press program does not imply endorsement by ESHRE of the products and/or services that Ovation Fertility offers.

Attachment

Matthew VerMilyea, Ph.D., Vice President of Scientific Advancement

CONTACT: Amy Hall Ovation Fertility 214.893.8214 AHall@OvationFertility.com