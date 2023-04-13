ST. LOUIS, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that over 1,000 cardiac arrhythmia patients have been treated using the Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation (RMN) system.

Genesis RMN, the latest innovation in Stereotaxis’ robotic technology, was first used in late 2020 following regulatory clearances in the United States and Europe. Since then, physicians at eight global hospitals have treated over 1,000 patients using Genesis RMN. These hospitals include Helsinki University Central Hospital, Banner University Medical Center Phoenix, Princess Grace Hospital Center in Monaco, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, Poland’s National Institute of Cardiology, Corewell Health Meijer Heart Center in Michigan, and Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. Additional hospitals are in the process of installing the technology with a total of nearly two dozen robotic systems ordered.

The Genesis RMN system introduces the benefits of robotic precision and safety to cardiac ablation, a common minimally invasive procedure to treat arrhythmias. Tens of millions of individuals worldwide suffer from arrhythmias – abnormal heart rhythms that result when the heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular pattern. When left untreated, arrhythmias may significantly increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest. Physicians have used Genesis RMN to treat a broad spectrum of arrhythmia patients, including the underserved community of patients with complex cardiac disease that cannot be treated well or at all without Stereotaxis’ robotic technology.

“We are pleased to celebrate the pioneering physicians and hospitals that demonstrated the clinical value of Genesis RMN for patients, physicians, and health systems through robust regular use,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO of Stereotaxis.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development, and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com

