Schaumburg, IL, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) hosted more than 130 resident dermatologists at the Hyatt Regency Dallas on April 26-28 for its Premier Annual Resident Cosmetic Symposium . The popular course provides small group and hands-on training, patient demonstrations and real-life experience from expert dermatologic surgeons.

Co-directed by ASDS Historian Susan Weinkle, MD, and ASDS Past President Thomas Rohrer, MD, the Symposium covered the science, treatment indications, available therapies and techniques for cosmetic procedures performed by dermatologic surgeons. Faculty presented high-yield lectures with up-to-date overviews of energy-based devices, injectables, chemical peels, body contouring, liposuction and more. Interactive teaching elements included live patient demonstrations with instructional moderation, ample Q&A time, small group breakouts and hands-on training.

“The ASDS Premier Annual Resident Cosmetic Symposium provides an amazing opportunity for residents to learn cosmetic techniques not taught at their home institutions through detailed lectures and hands-on learning guided by renowned dermatologic surgeons,” said Dr. Weinkle. “This event supports dermatology residents as they begin their careers with multiple opportunities to interact with industry representatives who generously support the event.”

The expert faculty included:

Eric Bernstein, MD, MSE

Kimberly Butterwick, MD

Sue Ellen Cox, MD

DiAnne Davis, MD

Seemal Desai, MD

Timothy Flynn, MD

Deirdre Hooper, MD

Shannon Humphrey, MD, FRCPC

Seth L. Matarasso, MD (ASDS/A President)

Kristel Polder, MD

Jennifer Rullan, MD

The agenda featured engaging lectures and interactive instruction throughout the course, including:

Friday — Ideals of Beauty; Facial Analysis; Gender and Ethnic Considerations; Visualizing Injectable Anatomy Demonstration; From Resident to President: Educational and Career Merits of ASDS

Saturday — Patient demonstrations and interactive Q&A sessions discussing Laser and Energy-based Treatments; Injection Treatments; Chemical Peels; Pigmentary Disorders; Liposuction; Fat Reduction and Muscle Toning with Devices

Sunday — Small group rotations through five interactive learning stations: Hands-on Injection Techniques with Needles and Cannulas; Patient Assessment and Case Studies: Energy Based Devices; Patient Assessment and Case Studies: Injectables; Energy-Based Devices up Close; and Where Do You Go From Here? Career Paths

The course agenda is purposefully scheduled with dedicated time for networking breaks and visiting industry partners in the exhibit area. Additionally, residents enjoyed a welcome reception on Friday evening to mingle with the renowned faculty and industry supporters, as well as a carnival-themed reception hosted by La Roche-Posay on Saturday.

“Our program lacks formal cosmetics instruction. This was a fantastic learning opportunity, especially for upper-level residents who have had some hands-on experience and have thus had the opportunity to generate questions. The ability to evaluate new products and devices is extremely important in such an ever-evolving field, and this course did an excellent job emphasizing that,” said one attendee.

Another echoed, “The current curriculum at my home program has minimal exposure to cosmetic procedures, yet they are required for examination purposes. Lectures on real-world applications, didactic lessons and demonstrations were of great benefit to both the objectives and my personal learning goals.”

The 2024 Premier Annual Resident Cosmetic Symposium was generously supported by the following companies who were on-site at the event to answer attendees’ questions during dedicated networking breaks and receptions.

Diamond

La Roche-Posay

Platinum

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie Company

Galderma

Gold

Merz Aesthetics

Silver

ZO Skin Health

Sofwave

Bronze

Acclaro

Cynosure Lutronic

Candela

DermAvance

Nutrafol

Skinbetter Science

Suneva Medical

ASDS also gratefully acknowledges the following generous grant providers for this Symposium: AbbVie; Evolus; Galderma; Merz Aesthetics; SkinCeuticals; Suneva Medical; and Revance Aesthetics.

