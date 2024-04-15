FIRST ON FOX: Dozens of members of the House of Representatives have signed onto a resolution condemning Iran’s “brutal” regime after Tehran launched a missile attack against Israel over the weekend.

The bipartisan measure is being led by Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, and co-sponsored by 141 House lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats.

“Decades of a tyrannical regime in Tehran – destabilizing the Middle East and intentionally spreading chaos t

[Read Full story at source]