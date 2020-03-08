Breaking News
Home / Top News / Over 300 High School Students attend TechOlympics 2020:  ACTIVATE

Over 300 High School Students attend TechOlympics 2020:  ACTIVATE

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

CINCINNATI, March 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati is proud to announce that TechOlympics 2020:  ACTIVATE was a huge success!  The largest student-run technology conference in the nation held on 22-23 of February, brought over 300 high school students, 30 businesses and 5 local universities together for a technology-packed weekend focused on showing the students how exciting a future in IT can be!

Presented by P&G, this one of a kind event was held at the Great American Ball Park and granted an opportunity for students to learn about different pathways in IT as well as see the innovations happening in the biggest businesses around them. Over thirty different companies participated giving the students the chance to make connections and learn about each company and the jobs they offer. Passionate students from around the tri-state attended and had fun being around friends, experiencing speakers, learning about technology, and competing with other like-minded students.

The event featured keynote speakers Nicole Smith from NASA’s Glenn Research Center, Katy Moeggenberg, Head of NA Hair eBusiness & Global Marketing Technologies at P&G, and Ankur Sehgal, PMP at Anthem, Inc.  Students were also given the chance to experience over 70 sessions such as mock interviews, game design, drones, cybersecurity and AI, as well as participate in roundtable mentoring with business executives.  Many attendees competed in challenges in innovation, public speaking coding, graphic design and much more!

INTERalliance would like to thank our amazing group of Sponsors!

Presenting Sponsors:
Procter & Gamble
Gold Plus Sponsors:
FIS, Anthem Digital
Gold Sponsors:
Kroger Technology, Vora Ventures, Western & Southern Financial Group, ITA Audio Visual Solutions, Xavier University
Silver Sponsors:
Fifth Third Bank, GE Aviation, ZeroDay Technology Solutions, Ambiance
Bronze Sponsors:
Great American Insurance Group, Brooksource, ADM
University Sponsors:
Girls Who Code, Miami University, Northern Kentucky University, Mount St. Joseph, UC School of IT, UC Carl H. Lindner College of Business

This event is produced by The INTERalliance Leadership Council, a group of 30 high school students from around the tri-state that volunteer throughout the year to create events such as TechOlympics, IT Careers Camps, training sessions, mentoring sessions and more.   This dedicated team of students is already busy planning TechOlympics 2021:  ILLUMINATE!

TechOlympics is presented by The INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati, a non-profit technology organization. INTERalliance’s core mission is that, by working with surrounding Cincinnati businesses, Universities and high schools to host a plethora of technology events, the region will foster a diverse and successful pool of IT talent. INTERalliance hopes to better the chances of IT job placements for every student, no matter their current technology experience.  

Members of the INTERalliance include Procter & Gamble, The Kroger Co., The Cincinnati Regional Chamber of Commerce, Great American Insurance, FIS, GE, Vora Technologies, Fifth Third Bank, Western & Southern Financial Group, The University of Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky University, Xavier University, among many others.

For more information on TechOlympics and INTERalliance visit www.interalliance.org. 

Contact Heather Ackels: (513) 415-7707 or [email protected] 

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.