Over 70 Singapore Airshow exhibitors have pulled out, public tickets limited: organizer

More than 70 trade exhibitors have pulled out of the Singapore Airshow amid concerns over the new coronavirus and the number of public tickets available will be less than half of those on offer in 2018 to limit attendance, the show’s organizer said on Sunday.
