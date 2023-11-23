The demand for ready-to-cook meals is likely to increase in the coming years and to impact the growth of the global dehydrated onions market. The global dehydrated onions market is projected to reach US$ 3.6 billion in 2033 with a CAGR of 19% from 2023 to 2033

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2022, it was estimated that the global dehydrated onions market will be worth close to US$ 1.1 billion. The desire for ready-to-eat convenience meals and fast food is among the factors driving the growth of the worldwide dehydrated onion market. By 2023, it is expected to have generated US$ 3.6 billion, with a CAGR of 19% from 2023 to 2033.

Dehydrated onions are used for a variety of health reasons. Prebiotics, which improve sleep and aid to lower stress, are included in dehydrated onions. The prebiotic fiber is digested by the stomach bacteria, which also release metabolic byproducts while enhancing gut health. Onion that has been dehydrated includes yeast and digestive enzymes that act as hormone as well as gland stimulants.

Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6694

The fiber included in onions delays digestion and keeps the body’s energy levels steady. The vegetable’s inulin content keeps the stamina levels up. Numerous health advantages of dehydrated onions include the presence of vitamin C and antioxidants, which lowers the risk of heart disease and regulates insulin and blood sugar. Iron and sulfur are also present, which support the nerve’s strength.

The dehydrated onion powder is also used in frozen as well as canned foods, pizzas and hamburgers, soups, salad dressings, and sauces in addition to being utilized for home reasons. The dehydrated onion powder is frequently used in sauces, salad dressings, canned soups, meat-related processed goods, and other packaged food products wherein onion flavor and taste are required. One key factor driving the market’s expansion is the increased demand for fast food products including frozen pizzas, dressings for salads, sauces, and various other canned food items as a result of shifting customer preferences for food goods.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global market for dehydrated onions saw a CAGR of 2% from 2018 to 2022.

Through the projected period of 2023 to 2022, it is anticipated that the organic dehydrated onion sector will expand at a CAGR of 8.3%.

In 2022, white onions will continue to be the most popular kind, with a market share of over 64.4%.

The market for granulated dehydrated onions is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2033.

In 2022, the United States accounted for about 21.7% of the market in North America.

In 2023, it is anticipated that the market for dehydrated onions in Brazil would be worth US$27.7 million.

From 2023 to 2033, the Indian market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.5%.

“Growing consumer knowledge of the longer shelf lives of all dehydrated food items has actually helped to increase consumer acceptability of dehydrated onions, especially in rising nations like India and China.” – Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Enhance Your Understanding with Complete Methodology – Get the Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-6694

Competitive Landscape:

In response to customers’ increased desire for healthy food, food manufacturing businesses are pro-actively applying research and development and technological advancements. Many food firms are making efforts to lower the sugar, sodium, and salt content of their goods.

Prominent players in the dehydrated onions market are:

Olam International

Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd

Daksh Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Jiyan Food Ingredients

Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd.

Real Dehydrates Pvt. Ltd.

Earth Expo Company

Kisan Foods

Harmony House Foods, Inc. Company

Silva International Inc. Company

Green Rootz

BC Foods Inc.

Suszarnia Warzyw Jaworski Sp. J.

Pardes Dehydration Company

Murtuza Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Darshan Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Garon Dehydrates Private Limited

Rocky Mountain Spice Company

R. J. Van Drunen & Sons, Inc.

German Foods

Some key developments of the leading companies in this market are:

Anuha Foods introduced a new line of gluten-free dehydrated food goods in January 2021 under the Zilli’s brand, featuring dehydrated onion flakes.

Olam International acquired the food company Olde Thompson in 2021 from Kainos Capital for US$ 950.00 million. With the help of this purchase, the company will be able to grow worldwide in the spice sector. It expands OFI’s private label options and enables the business to provide clients with a selection of strong, real, all-natural tastes and flavors that are end-to-end sustainable and traceable.

An onion as well as garlic dehydration factory unit located in Gujarat, India, will be purchased by BCFoods from Darshan Foods in 2020. With this purchase, BCFoods’ footprint in India is expanded to cover the dehydration of onions and garlic in addition to its Cochin office.

Drive Your Business Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6694

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Dehydrated Onions Market:

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Variety:

White Onion

Red Onion

Pink Onion

Hybrid

By Form:

Chopped

Minced

Granules

Powder

Flakes

Kibbled

Sliced

By End Use:

Food Processing Dressing & Sauces Ready Meals Snacks & Savory Infant Food Soups Others

Food Service Providers

Retail/Household

By Technology:

Air Drying

Vacuum Drying

Freeze Drying

Microwave Drying

Spray Drying

Others

By Distribution Channel:

B2B

B2C Hyper/Super Markets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Traditional Grocery Retailers Online Retailers



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in the Food and Beverage Domain:

Dehydrated Pet Food Market: This is capturing a valuation of US$ 8.9 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 14.2 billion by 2033. The market is registering a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Dehydrated Vegetables Market: The market was valued at US$ 72.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 159.6 billion by 2033.

Dehydrated Garlic Market: As per FMI, demand for dehydrated garlic is set to reach US$ 5.2 Billion in 2022 and exhibit steady growth by reaching US$ 10.9 Billion in 2032.

Dehydrated Meat Product Market: Is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.60%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 834.6 Million in 2022 to US$ 1,251.0 Million by 2032.

Powdered Cellulose Industry Analysis in Western Europe: Is likely to be worth US$ 34.81 million. Sales of powdered cellulose in Western Europe are projected to develop at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2023 and 2033

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube