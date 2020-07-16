Over half of employers expect COVID-19 to increase voluntary enrollment participation, finds Eastbridge’s latest Frontline™ Report

Breaking News
AVON, Conn., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — When asked about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on enrollment participation, just over half of employers surveyed believe more employees will enroll in voluntary products, finds Eastbridge’s latest study, Employer Perspectives on the COVID-19 Pandemic and Voluntary. In addition, almost a quarter do not think COVID-19 will have any effect on voluntary enrollments and another 12% are unsure. Only 12% of employers believe enrollment participation will decrease.

However, many employers anticipate making changes to their voluntary enrollment plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. About a quarter of employers plan to reduce or eliminate in-person meetings (group and/or individual) or move to an online self-service enrollment. At the time of the survey in April/May 2020, only 40% of employers have no changes planned.  

Employer Perspectives on the COVID-19 Pandemic and Voluntary is an Eastbridge Frontline™ Report. Eastbridge Information Partners™ receive the Frontline™ Report free of charge. For more information regarding the Information Partner™ program or about Eastbridge reports, email the company at [email protected], visit the website at www.eastbridge.com or call (860) 676-9633.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada. 

