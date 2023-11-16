Overair Butterfly on Runway Overair, developer of the Butterfly eVTOL, enters an agreement with DFW International Airport to explore the creation of an advanced air mobility ecosystem in the North Central Texas region.

DALLAS, Texas and SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Overair – a developer of advanced electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft – have announced a memorandum of understanding to cooperatively explore the future of vertiport development and eVTOL aircraft operations within the DFW Metroplex.

The partnership will include a feasibility assessment for integrating passenger eVTOL operations across the North Texas region. eVTOL aircraft, like Overair’s Butterfly, are being developed around the world as the next step in urban air mobility, potentially creating advanced point-to-point electric air transit options.

“DFW Airport has a long history of building the groundwork today for the airport needs of the future,” DFW Airport EVP Innovation Paul Puopolo said. “By exploring the future of aviation now, we will help better position the entire DFW Metroplex for the next era of innovative air mobility.”

“Today’s agreement is a major step toward bringing Advanced Air Mobility to one of the world’s largest and fastest growing metropolitan areas,” said Overair CCO Valerie Manning. “We look forward to working closely with DFW to ensure the more than 8 million people living throughout this region, along with the millions of visitors per year, will have easy access to safe, fast, affordable, and eco-friendly travel options.”

The agreement will create a joint, cross-functional working group to explore the policies and infrastructure needed to implement an integrated, sustainable eVTOL program at DFW in the future. The working group will also investigate the operational procedures, including approach, landing, taxiing, charging, loading and unloading passengers, takeoff, departure and safety protocols required for such a program.

Overair will also lead an assessment of the demand for all-electric advanced air mobility services within the DFW Metroplex and evaluate scenarios for flight operations in and out of vertiport locations.

About Dallas Fort Worth International Airport:

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is one of the world’s busiest and most connected airports. Centered between its owner cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, it serves as a major economic engine generating jobs and attracting businesses. DFW is committed to providing exceptional customer service and has been named the best large airport for customer satisfaction in North America by Airports Council International. A leader in sustainability, DFW is the world’s largest and North America’s first carbon-neutral airport. For more information, visit the DFW website or download the DFW Mobile App for iOS and Android devices.

About Overair

Overair is positioned to be a global leader in advanced air mobility. Spun out of Karem Aircraft in 2020, the Santa Ana, California-based company announced the design of its vehicle, Butterfly, in 2021. Butterfly is a breakthrough electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Butterfly’s proprietary technologies, derived from the Overair team’s decades of aerospace experience, create critical power reserves using today’s commercially available battery cells, which translate into advances in safety and a superior experience for riders and communities. With eVTOL adoption set to revolutionize urban mobility, Butterfly is positioned to set the bar on real-world dependability, with best-in-class payload, sound emissions and weather capability. Overair has operating partnerships with companies such as Hanwha Systems and Bristow Group, and the team completed its full-scale propulsion testing in the second quarter of 2022.

For more information, please visit Overair’s website at www.overair.com.

