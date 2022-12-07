Increased cancer incidence and prevalence rate worldwide are driving the Global Breast Cancer Drug Market. Breast Cancer Drugs Market: New research activities show links between breast cancer drugs and other health conditions

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global breast cancer drugs market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 11,750.33 Mn by 2032, with sales growing at a stagnant CAGR of 1.1% from 2022 to 2032. The target market is expected to reach a value of US$ 10,637.42 Mn in 2022. The rising incidences of breast cancer, introduction of new therapies, and growing awareness of benefits early detection of the disease are factors that contribute to the growth of the breast cancer drug market during the forecast period.

The breast cancer drug market will present steady growth and scale up in the global marketplace during 2022-2032. The target market is aided by increasing research activities on enhanced chemotherapy drugs and targeted therapies which have become the primary concerns of many medical centers across the globe. As per International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2021, breast cancer rated as the fifth leading cause of death in women; accounting for almost 627,000 deaths each year.

Furthermore, numerous governments and non-profit organizations are also working tirelessly and organizing programs to generate greater awareness and provide financial aid to patients suffering from breast cancer. Again, new generation treatments and bio-similar versions will aid the growth of the target market. Other factors like physical inactivity, environmental conditions, lifestyle, and hormonal changes during aging also drive the breast cancer drug market during the forecast period.

“Heightened emphasis on the development of effective treatment procedures and advanced drugs will supplement the global growth of the breast cancer drugs market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Implementation of strict regulations coupled with a lack of accessible medical attention may limit the growth of the breast cancer drugs market

In 2022, North America’s breast cancer drugs market will account for 52.1% of the overall market share.

Various patient support programs and campaigns regarding breast cancer awareness will drive the market growth in Europe.

By disease indication, the HER2-positive segment will likely remain the key revenue generator during the forecast period.

The CDK 4/6 inhibitor segment will be the fastest growing segment during 2022-2032.

Competitive Landscape

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, Novartis International AG, Achieve Life Science, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai Co. Ltd, AbbVie, Eli Lilly & Company, Celgene Corporation, Merck & Co., Amgen Plc., Celldex Therapeutics, and Biocon Genzyme Corporation among others are some of the major players in the breast cancer drugs market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on product development and new product releases. These firms employ strategic agreements and increased R&D activities to gain a competitive edge.

More Insights into Breast Cancer Drugs Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global breast cancer drugs market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of drug class (SERM (Selective Estrogen-Receptor Modulators)-based breast cancer treatment, Aromatase Inhibitors-based breast cancer treatment, Biologic Response Modifiers-based breast cancer treatment, other hormonal therapies-based breast cancer treatment), distribution channel (breast cancer drugs sales via hospital pharmacies, breast cancer drugs sales via pharmacies, breast cancer drugs sales via drug stores), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the CDK 4/6 inhibitor will register the fastest growth during 2022-2032. This segment will perform well in the global market place owing to the fact that these drugs help improve survival rates in patients with metastatic breast cancer.

Based on region, the breast cancer drugs market in North America will demonstrate impressive growth over the assessment period. The target market in this region will hold a share of 52.1% in 2022. Increasing breast cancer cases, introduction of novel and innovative treatment procedures, and supportive governmental policies will further aid the growth of the target market. In addition to North America, Europe and Asia Pacific will also exhibit remarkable growth in the breast cancer drugs market during the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered in the Breast Cancer Drug Industry Analysis

Breast Cancer Drug Market by Drug Class:

SERM (Selective Estrogen-Receptor Modulators)-based Breast Cancer Treatment

Aromatase Inhibitors-based Breast Cancer Treatment

Biologic Response Modifiers-based Breast Cancer Treatment

Other Hormonal Therapies-based Breast Cancer Treatment

Breast Cancer Drug Market by Distribution Channel:

Breast Cancer Drugs Sales via Hospital Pharmacies

Breast Cancer Drugs via Pharmacies

Breast Cancer Drugs via Drug Stores

