Fashion Companies to Adopt Bamboo Apparels as a Sustainability and Additional Health Benefits Factor Steering Sales Past US$ 4,026.9 Mn by 2032. Increased Adoption of T-Shirts, Especially Among Men, to Propel Bamboo Apparel Sales.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the bamboo apparel market is estimated at US$ 2,248.6 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 4,026.9 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of ~ 6.0% from 2022 to 2032.

Apparel made of bamboo is entirely natural, silk-soft, and biodegradable. The bamboo clothing is made from bamboo pulp, which is incredibly soft. Bamboo is an excellent fabric for clothing because of its great breathing qualities provided by its hollow fibres. The bamboo fibre has tinier pores and gaps than any other material, allowing for improved ventilation and moisture absorption.

The manufacturers green approach in product processing and manufacturing is paving a way for the market growth. In this approach, the bamboo’s woody components are broken down, and the walls are disintegrated into a mushy mass using natural enzymes.

After that, mechanical combs are used to separate natural fibres into yarn. Such transparency into the manufacturing processes is generating a loyalty factor amng the consumers towards the manufacturers and increasing the product demand.

However, the procedure is more expensive and labor-intensive, resulting in significantly less production. Bamboo-based textiles are reasonably priced, aesthetically attractive, strong, and cosy. Bamboo fabrics are anticipated to become a favoured textile in the years to come because they are simple to create, maintain, and offer additional health benefits.

Fashion designers are increasingly choosing bamboo textiles. Well-known fashion designers to create their collections, frequently use bamboo materials. A few examples include Sara Kirsner, Linda Loudermilk, Agnes B, Kate O’Connor, Alfred Sung, Oscar de la Renta, Diane von Furstenberg, and Diane von Furstenberg. Eco designers favour the fabric because of its opulent softness, smoothness, and gently flowing drapes that is witnessing a high demand in the current market.

Key Takeaways from the Bamboo Apparel Market Study

Use of blended fabric is highest among different fabrics in bamboo apparel market with a revenue share of around 62.7% in 2021.

China and India are the biggest manufacturers for the bamboo apparel and biggest importers to the USA.

Bamboo apparel market is gaining popularity, due to eco-friendly sustainable production which is trending in many countries.

Environmental conservation awareness rising and boosting market growth.

“Increasing awareness among consumer as well as fashion designers due to the health advantages and benefits, the market for bamboo apparel market is expanding. With proliferation of online platforms, key players are likely to collaborate with e-commerce giants to gain revenue,” Says an FMI Analyst.

Who is winning?

Leading players operating in the bamboo apparel market are China Bambro Textile Co, Ltd., Bamboo Textile Co., Advantage Fibres, Wild Fibres, TIC Gums, China Thrive Industrial Co., Towel Industrial Co. Ltd., Xiamen Ebie import & Export Co. Ltd., Boody Bamboo Clothing, Cozy Earth, Cariloha, Inc., BLUE BUNGALOW, Free Fly Apparel, Ettitude Holdings, Inc., and Thought Clothing among others.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the bamboo apparel market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

The study divulges compelling insights on the bamboo apparel market by type (t-shirts, innerwear’s, bathrobes, towels, socks, others), by fabric type (pure, blends), by consumer orientation (men, women, kids), by distribution channel (hypermarket/supermarket, wholesale dealers, specialty stores, independent stores, online stores, others), across seven major regions.

