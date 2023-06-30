Over the assessment period, it is expected that the United States will experience a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. Meanwhile, within the European region, the United Kingdom is projected to observe a significant CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033

NEWARK, Del, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The overhead cables market is predicted to be valued at US$ 69.8 billion in 2023 and US$ 119.8 billion by 2033. Over the projection period, sales in the overhead cables market are expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.6%. The integration of smart grid technologies is revolutionizing the overhead cables market. Smart grids enable real-time monitoring and control of power distribution, enhancing reliability, efficiency, and grid resilience. This trend creates opportunities for the development of advanced overhead cables with embedded sensors and communication capabilities to support smart grid integration.

The rapid growth of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power, offers a unique opportunity for the overhead cables market. The increasing need to transmit electricity from remote renewable energy generation sites to urban centers requires high-capacity overhead cables capable of handling the load and minimizing power losses.

Gain valuable insights and strategic growth opportunities by accessing a sample report prepared by industry experts. Get your hands on the sample report to obtain a comprehensive overview of the market and evaluate potential growth strategies for your business. Click here to access your sample report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17455

While overhead cables have traditionally dominated the market, there is a rising trend towards undergrounding power distribution infrastructure. This shift presents opportunities for specialized overhead cable manufacturers to develop solutions that meet the unique requirements of underground installations, such as enhanced flexibility, durability, and insulation properties.

The electrification of transportation, including electric vehicles and mass transit systems, is a growing trend with substantial implications for the overhead cables market. The charging infrastructure for electric vehicles requires robust overhead cables capable of handling high power loads, presenting a unique opportunity for cable manufacturers to cater to this emerging market segment.

Increasing environmental concerns and sustainability initiatives are driving the demand for eco-friendly overhead cables. Companies that adopt sustainable materials, such as recyclable metals and low-carbon footprint coatings, gain a competitive edge in the market by meeting the evolving preferences of environmentally conscious customers.

Advancements in materials science, manufacturing processes, and cable designs are driving innovation in the overhead cables market. For instance, the development of composite materials, such as carbon fiber reinforced polymers, offers lightweight and high-strength alternatives to traditional overhead cables, enabling longer spans and reduced installation costs.

Key Takeaways:

As per FMI, the United States is spearheading the growth across North America, accounting for a CAGR of 5.5% of market share during the projected period.

Sales of overhead cables are expected to surge at 5.5% CAGR across China in 2022.

United Kingdom is expected to account for a significant CAGR of 5.3% in Europe from 2023 to 2033.

As per Future Market Insights, low voltage is expected to dominate the top type with a healthy CAGR of 5.4% over the projected time period.

As per FMI, the residential segment is poised to surge at a CAGR of 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Boost your profit margins by taking advantage of this exclusive offer to purchase the report at a discounted price. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enhance your business strategies and maximize your profitability. Buy the report now and unlock valuable insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17455

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the manufacturing of overhead cables are spearheading a revolution in the industry. Through cutting-edge technologies and innovative manufacturing processes, they are transforming the way overhead cables are produced. These players are investing in research and development to develop advanced materials and designs that enhance the performance, durability, and efficiency of overhead cables.

They are also adopting automation and digitalization to streamline production, reduce costs, and ensure consistent quality. Key players are also focusing on sustainability by incorporating eco-friendly materials and practices in their manufacturing processes, aligning with the growing demand for environmentally conscious solutions. Their efforts are reshaping the overhead cables market and driving it towards a more efficient and sustainable future. Amphenol Corporation,Alan Wire Company,Alpha Wire,ABL Electronic Supplies, Inc., AEI Cables Ltd.

Product Portfolio:

Amphenol Corporation’s product portfolio includes a wide range of high-performance interconnect solutions, cable assemblies, sensors, and antennas, catering to diverse industries such as automotive, aerospace, telecommunications, and industrial sectors.

Alan Wire Company offers a comprehensive product portfolio of electrical wiring solutions, including electrical cables, wire harnesses, control cables, and specialty wire products. Their offerings cater to various industries, including construction, manufacturing, energy, and telecommunications sectors.

More Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the overhead cables market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the overhead cables market, the report is segmented on the basis of type (low voltage , medium voltage and high voltage) and application (residential, utility, commercial and industrial), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

By Application:

Residential

Utility

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Prepare for future expansion by requesting a customized report tailored to your specific needs. Unlock actionable insights and strategic recommendations that will help you make informed decisions and drive the growth of your operations. Don’t hesitate to ask for your customized report today: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17455

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | Overhead Cables Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Meter) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Meter) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Meter) Analysis By Type, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Meter) Analysis and Forecast By Type, 2023 to 2033

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Type, 2018 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Type, 2023 to 2033

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Application

6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Meter) Analysis By Application , 2018 to 2022

6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Meter) Analysis and Forecast By Application , 2023 to 2033

6.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Application , 2018 to 2022

6.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Application , 2023 to 2033

Request Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-17455

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain:

Positive Displacement Pump Market Size: The global positive displacement pumps market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 13.78 Billion in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 21 Billion by registering a CAGR of 4.3%.

Rescue Hoist System Market Forecast: The global rescue hoist system market size is set to be valued at US$ 569.8 Million in 2022 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2032. The market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 822.3 Million by 2032.

Container Weighing Systems Market Analysis: The container weighing systems market is projected to have a sluggish-paced CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the container weighing systems market is US$ 3,339.4 Million in 2022 and it is anticipated to surpass US$ 4,567.8 Million by the year 2032.

Diaphragm Pumps Market Demand: The global diaphragm pumps market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 4,870.0 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% to be valued at US$ 8,867.0 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Mobile Cranes Market Sales: The mobile cranes market is predicted to grow at a moderate CAGR of 6% during the forecast period covering 2022 to 2032. The mobile cranes market share is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 27.2 Billion by 2032.

China Elevator Ropes Market Key Trends: China elevator ropes market was valued at US$ 197.3 Million in 2021 and it is likely to touch a valuation of US$ 202.2 Million in 2022.

Cryogenic Valves Market Overview: The global cryogenic valves market is set to be valued at US$ 3,457.4 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2032. It is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 5,523.5 Million by 2032.

Hydronic Underfloor Heating Market Share: The hydronic underfloor heating market is expected to increase at a 6% CAGR from an anticipated US$ 4.24 billion in 2022 to US$ 7.59 billion by 2032.

Cathodic Protection Market Outlook: The global cathodic protection market size is set to be valued at US$ 4,605.0 Million in 2022 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Clean Steam Separator Market Review: Expanding at a CAGR of 3%, the global clean steam separator market is likely to amass a market value worth US$ 3,441.3 Million by the end of the forecast period and is projected at US$ 2,554 Million in 2022.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com