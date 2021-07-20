Overhead Conductor Market worth $950 million by 2027, Says GMI

Overhead Conductor Industry is set to register more than 3% CAGR between 2021 and 2027 driven by increasing infrastructure spending on the upgrading & revamping of conventional grid transmission sub-structures.

The overhead conductor market value is set to cross USD 950 million by 2027 as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights Inc. on account of increasing government focus toward the installation of a sustainable grid network and integration of renewable energy sources. Aggregate technical & commercial losses along with the ongoing refurbishment of existing electrical infrastructures are set to propel product demand.

The 221 kV to 660 kV overhead conductor segment will gain an appreciable momentum due to the rapid deployment of high voltage units to cater to the increasing demand across industries. The growing population and ongoing migration across sub-urban areas have considerably led to an increase in peak load demand, fostering the industry potential. Favourable consumer tendencies toward the adoption of a sustainable energy mix along with ongoing electrification reforms will augment the business landscape.

Ongoing reforms pertaining to energy efficiency coupled with the integration of smart networking technologies will positively sway the ultra-high strength overhead conductor segment. Shifting focus toward the revamping and upgrading of grid networks along with the integration of advanced grid components will foster product demand. The ongoing expansion of cross-border transmission networks coupled with the adoption of micro-grid systems will fuel the industry share.

Some prime findings of the overhead conductor market report include:

The overhead conductor industry is growing due to increasing investments from local utility-aided entities.

Shifting trends toward the advancement and expansion of overhead electric lines will propel product penetration.

Key players functional across the overhead conductor market are Sumitomo Electric Industries, Nexans, Prysmian Group, Alfanar Group, and LS Cable & System

HVDC conductors are experiencing a significant increase in installation owing to their key features including lower losses, better controllability, effective asynchronous interconnection, and negligible short-circuit current pose.

The global economy is severely impacted due to COVID-19. Despite the resumption of operations, many nations are experiencing challenges in resuming their manufacturing capacity and industry participants are enduring the effects of shortages in distribution & supply networks. Favourable government initiatives to fast-track operations and continue the deployment of planned projects will positively impact the business scenario.

The Europe overhead conductor market is set to witness over 2.5% CAGR through 2027. Expansion of transmission networks which is subjected to rapid commercialization and industrial expansion will complement the industry scenario. Supportive policy interventions to serve electricity generation, distribution, and transmission networks along with increasing energy demand will further stimulate business expansion.

