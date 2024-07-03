Carol R. Dixon, Overland Tandberg Chief Human Resources Officer and Divisional President Carol R. Dixon, Overland Tandberg Chief Human Resources Officer and Divisional President, named to the prestigious Silicon Valley Business Journal 2024 Women of Influence List. This award recognizes and celebrates the top 100 most influential women in Silicon Valley.

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Overland-Tandberg, a global provider of data protection and storage solutions, today announced Carol R. Dixon, Overland Tandberg Chief Human Resources Officer and Divisional President, as a recipient of the prestigious Silicon Valley Business Journal 2024 Women of Influence List. This award recognizes and celebrates the top 100 most influential women in Silicon Valley. Honorees have been selected from the private, public, and nonprofit sectors.

“On behalf of the entire team at Overland Tandberg, I am proud to congratulate Carol Dixon for her commitment to excellence and distinguished honor of being recognized as one of the top 100 women executives in the Silicon Valley,” said Eric Kelly, Overland Tandberg CEO. “Carol’s tireless work ethic has enabled Overland’s business operations to thrive, and her contributions remain invaluable to the team. We are honored to have Carol represent Overland Tandberg on this year’s prestigious list and welcome the celebration of her incredible achievement.”

“I am deeply honored to be included as one of this year’s 100 Women of Influence in Silicon Valley and am grateful to the Silicon Valley Business Journal for this recognition,” said Carol R. Dixon. “Being one of the few Black women in the C-suite has given me the ability to mentor the next generation of leaders. At the same time, I continue my professional journey of excellence as a lifelong learner who seeks to continue making an impact for many years to come. Furthermore, I am proud to serve on the Overland Tandberg executive team as the company remains committed to robust cybersecurity, data security, and data protection solutions.”

Overland Tandberg remains focused on advancing its RDX proprietary removable disk technology, which acts as the last line of defense amid rising cyber security attacks on businesses. The technology consists of removable disk systems and removable disk appliances. The tough, rugged design provides a reliable and valuable data repository. The portability makes it ideal for off-site disconnected storage to build the Air Gap for disaster recovery and ransomware protection.

Overland-Tandberg is a global technology company that develops and manufactures hybrid cloud IT infrastructure and data protection solutions enabling businesses, large and small, to securely manage and protect their digital assets. Serving Enterprise, Small to Mid-size Enterprise (SME), Small to Medium-sized Businesses (SMB), and Small Office Home Office (SoHo) markets and spanning over 90 countries, Overland-Tandberg’s brands have created a rich and trusted heritage across the globe. At Overland-Tandberg, empowerment of people is essential to unlocking the virtues of progressiveness and inclusion, placing the company in front of the competitive landscape, and ensuring the company is ready for the next 40 years, and beyond. To learn more, please visit: www.overlandtandberg.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7259501-98ea-4381-b366-5005faecbeab