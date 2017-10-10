Overland-Tandberg’s rdxLOCK Software blocks software security threats like Ransomware

SAN JOSE, Calif. and DORTMUND, Germany, Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Overland-Tandberg, a leading provider of data management, backup and storage solutions and brand of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) (the “Company”), introduces its new rdxLOCK software, with the RansomBlock feature for its removable disk archive system, RDX®. Customers can now receive an rdxLOCK license along with any RDX WORM medium. The license enables the RDX removable disk with WORM (Write Once Read Many) functionality to help ensure revision safety. In addition, the rdxLOCK can be deployed as RDX RansomBlock to further protect RDX systems from malware.

Last year, a United States FBI Computer Crime Study reported an average of 4,000 ransomware attacks a day worldwide. In the same year, Osterman research cited that over 50% of companies were hit with Ransomware attacks, highlighting that the conventional backup and antivirus software solutions have not been sufficient to protect company network data and online operations.

Overland-Tandberg’s response to this problem is the rdxLOCK software, which is available for all RDX QuikStor® devices and QuikStation® appliances using RDX WORM media. rdxLOCK enables the devices and appliances to be configured for audit-proof data storage to comply with legal provisions and therefore, permit offline backups. Moreover, the RansomBlock function guards the medium from damaging software such as malware, Trojans, crypto-viruses and particularly aggressive ransomware.

RansomBlock inhibits non-authorized data access to RDX media and prevents malware from deleting, renaming or manipulating data. For this purpose, operators can determine application software with write permission on the RDX WORM medium without modifying other security software. Non-authorized software, however, is blocked from transcribing and changing automatically. Also, if required, users may change the deployment scenario of their WORM media and adjust the mode after re-formatting. It is also possible to work with different PC and server systems as the licenses are solely bound to the removable media. RDX media and RansomBlock mode can be addressed via any conventional backup software.

Veeam Backup and Replication has been verified with RDX through the Veeam Technology Alliance Partnership for many years. Nicolas Savides, Senior Director Alliances of Veeam stated, “As a provider of availability software for our customers, it is eminently important that new security technologies can be integrated into existing infrastructures and processes seamlessly. Overland-Tandberg’s rdxLOCK accomplishes this task without restrictions and provides effective protection from malware for a great number of our clients.”

Using rdxLOCK with WORM media in RansomBlock mode offers the following advantages:

• Reliable protection from virus and ransomware attacks

• Transparent integration of backup applications

• Automatic blocking from ransomware and virus attacks

• Whitelist- and blacklist functions for applications

• Compatibility with any RDX drive and RDX QuikStation appliance

• For Windows operating systems Windows 7, 8, 8.1 and 10 as well as Windows server 2008, 2008 R2, 2012, 2012 R2 and 2016

• 60-day-test version with full functionality available on www.tandbergdata.com

“Ransomware has evolved into the most dangerous cyber threat for organizations and companies with the demand that existing data protection strategies be optimized,” stated Hugo Bergmann, Director of RDX Storage Product Line at the Overland-Tandberg Data Storage Group. “RdxLOCK with WORM and RansomBlock functionality facilitates the valuable and secure combination of Onsite and Offsite backups.”

Product Availability

The rdxLOCK software is now available for free download and can be tested for 60 days at no charge. RDX WORM media is obtainable with 1, 2 and 4 Terabyte (TB) storage capacities. The entry level MSRP list price for RDX WORM Media is Euro €544 or USD $599.

For further information, please register at the links below to attend one of the Overland-Tandberg webinars titled “RDX WORM- and RansomBlock functionality” on Wednesday, October 11th 2017.

About Overland-Tandberg

Overland-Tandberg™ is the unified brand that leverages the combined 50-plus-year history of the Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) subsidiaries, Overland Storage and Tandberg Data. With over one million units deployed worldwide, Overland-Tandberg delivers data management, backup and archive solutions via hybrid Cloud, Cloud and on-premises implementations through its global reseller network in over 90 countries. For more information, visit www.tandbergdata.com and www.overlandstorage.com . Connect with us on LinkedIn . Follow us on Twitter @ovltb .

