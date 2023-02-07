Showcases Overstock’s commitment to deliver smart value to its customers and provides current and new Club O members an opportunity to earn rewards in new and better ways

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Overstock (NASDAQ: OSTK), a leading online furniture and home furnishings retailer, announced a new partnership today with Citi Retail Services, one of North America’s largest and most experienced retail credit solution providers, to offer customers digital-first benefits and rewards through a co-branded Overstock Mastercard®.

Beginning today, customers who apply and are approved for the new Overstock Mastercard can earn:

5% back in Club O rewards on Overstock.com

3% back in Club O rewards on apparel and department store purchases

2% back in Club O rewards on gas purchases

1% back in Club O rewards on all other qualifying purchases1

Additionally, the new Overstock Mastercard comes with exciting new features:

No annual fee. 2

Special financing up to 60 months on qualifying purchases.

Complimentary membership to Overstock’s rewards program, Club O (a $19.95/year value). Club O membership provides access to extra rewards, free returns, price match guarantee, double rewards for reviews, and more. Click here to learn more about Club O.

Can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

Security features, including real-time purchase notifications and account alerts.

“As a customer-focused online retailer, we’re always exploring new ways to better provide smart value,” said Jonathan Johnson, CEO of Overstock. “This partnership with Citi Retail Services advances our vision of ‘Making Dream Homes Come True’ by delivering extra savings through special finance offerings, Club O rewards on all purchases, and an easy and enjoyable shopping experience. This credit card rewards Club O members – our most loyal customers – with exciting new benefits that we expect will encourage even greater loyalty to Overstock.”

“Our new partnership with Overstock and Mastercard reinforces our strategy to continue to add digital-first retailers to our Citi Retail Services portfolio,” said Kartik Mani, Head of Citi Retail Services. “With this partnership, we can provide exciting rewards for digitally savvy and active Overstock customers who are looking to be rewarded for their loyalty. We’re thrilled to be able to maximize the value of their purchases, while offering a seamless checkout and rewards experience.”

“Mastercard is proud to partner with Citi Retail Services and Overstock to provide consumers a payment product that delivers on their everyday shopping needs with innovative technology and security,” said Linda Kirkpatrick, President of North America at Mastercard. “With the Overstock Mastercard, we are excited to fuel cardholders’ passion for home décor and add value to every transaction with Mastercard benefits and services.”

About Overstock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is an online furniture and home furnishings retailer and technology-focused innovator based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site features millions of products that tens of millions of customers visit each month. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

