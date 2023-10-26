Brand acquisition results in nearly 300,000 quarter-over-quarter active customers growth and positive year-over-year order growth

MIDVALE, Utah, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), which operates as Bed Bath & Beyond, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

• Total net revenue was $373 million, a decrease of 19% year-over-year • Gross profit of $70 million, or 18.7% of total net revenue • Operating loss of $41 million • Net loss of $63 million • Diluted net loss per share of $1.39; Adjusted diluted net loss per share (non-GAAP) of $0.61 • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of ($24) million, which represents (6.4)% of net revenue • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $325 million at the end of the third quarter

“Over the last three months, we have accelerated efforts to build a company with a bigger, brighter, and bolder future,” said Jonathan Johnson, Chief Executive Officer. “On June 28, we acquired the Bed Bath & Beyond brand and intellectual property – a brand ranked in the top five most recognized home brands in the U.S. Within hours of closing the deal, we revived the brand in Canada, and in just thirty-three days we relaunched the brand in the U.S. under our asset-light operational model.”

“It is important to take a step back to understand the deal and how we intend to monetize it going forward,” continued Johnson. “Just a few years ago, when we first looked at acquiring the Bed Bath & Beyond business, it cost close to $2 billion. We chose to watch from the sidelines with our eye on four key assets we hoped to acquire when the opportunity presented itself: (1) the number five most recognizable brand in the home space (in that same ranking, Overstock was number 25), (2) a 100M+ customer file, (3) vendor relationships with some of the biggest home category brands in the world, and (4) valuable intellectual property. We were thrilled when that opportunity arose, and we took it.”

“To provide some clarity on the economics of the deal, we break down this opportunity into two numbers totaling approximately $175 million: (1) approximately $25 million we paid to the bankruptcy estate for the brand and related IP and in acquisition-related fees, and (2) approximately $150 million of additional investment to launch the brand, reignite the customer file, and expand and create new categories while working to maintain our company’s core customers,” said Johnson.

“We are in the early stages of capitalizing on our recent acquisition. Since launching the new Bed Bath & Beyond in the U.S. on August 1, we have been successful in acquiring new customers and reactivating past customers. Total active customers grew sequentially after over two years. As I’ve said from the onset, growing the customer file is our primary measure of success. Orders have returned to positive year-over-year growth for the first time in over two years. This acquisition has positioned us for growth over the long-term. We look forward to providing a detailed update on our third quarter 2023 performance during the earnings call, with a focus on our business performance since the rebrand,” Johnson said.

Third Quarter 2023 Operational Metrics*

• Active customers of 4.9 million, a decrease of 15% year-over-year • Last Twelve Months (LTM) net revenue per active customer of $322, a decrease of 13% year-over-year • Orders delivered of 1.9 million, an increase of 3% year-over-year • Average order value of $192, a decrease of 21% year-over-year • Orders per active customer of 1.48, a decrease of 9% year-over-year • Orders placed on a mobile device were 58% of gross merchandise sales

*Certain terms, such as active customers, LTM net revenue per active customer, orders delivered, average order value, and orders per active customer are defined under “Supplemental Operational Data” below.

Earnings Webcast and Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available at http://investors.overstock.com starting two hours after the live call has ended.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is a technology-focused innovator based in Midvale, Utah and owner of the Bed Bath & Beyond brand and other intellectual property related to the brand. Bed Bath & Beyond is an online home furnishings and furniture retailer in the United States and Canada. The leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site features millions of products that tens of millions of customers visit each month. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Beyond, Welcome Rewards, Overstock, and Overstock.com are trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the October 26, 2023 conference call and webcast to discuss our financial results may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts of trends, market conditions, the impact of our national marketing campaign, and other factors that could impact our results of operations. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of any new information, future developments, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are inherently difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to, macroeconomic changes, including higher inflation and higher interest rates, and difficulties we may have with our fulfillment partners, supply chain, access to products, shipping costs, competition, attraction/retention of employees, search engine optimization results, and/or payment processors. Other risks and uncertainties include, among others, negative economic consequences of global conflict, problems with our infrastructure, including cyber-attacks or data breaches affecting us, adverse tax, regulatory or legal developments, any restrictions on the use of “cookies” or other tracking technologies, any negative business impacts associated with our evolving business practices including our use of the Bed Bath & Beyond brand and other intellectual property related to the brand, our corporate name change and stock listing transfer, our exit from non-home categories, any negative business impacts associated with shareholder activism, and whether our partnership with Pelion Venture Partners will be able to achieve its objectives. More information about factors that could potentially affect our financial results are included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which were filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023, May 2, 2023, and July 31, 2023, respectively, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC. The Forms 10-K, 10-Qs, and our subsequent filings with the SEC identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in or contemplated by our projections, estimates and other forward-looking statements.

Overstock.com, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 325,435 $ 371,263 Restricted cash 38 194 Accounts receivable, net 19,580 17,693 Inventories 11,519 6,526 Prepaids and other current assets 19,157 18,833 Total current assets 375,729 414,509 Property and equipment, net 109,661 109,906 Deferred tax assets, net 66,449 41,439 Intangible assets, net 25,501 9 Goodwill 6,160 6,160 Equity securities 169,326 296,317 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,347 7,460 Other long-term assets, net 13,611 2,746 Total assets $ 770,784 $ 878,546 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 85,272 $ 75,130 Accrued liabilities 72,475 63,614 Unearned revenue 47,450 44,480 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,056 4,410 Other current liabilities 1,138 3,508 Total current liabilities 209,391 191,142 Long-term debt, net 34,232 34,476 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,622 3,626 Other long-term liabilities 9,355 3,476 Total liabilities 254,600 232,720 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized shares – 5,000, issued and outstanding – none — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized shares – 100,000 Issued shares – 51,585 and 51,102 Outstanding shares – 45,305 and 44,951 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 1,002,494 982,718 Accumulated deficit (320,678 ) (173,829 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (510 ) (522 ) Treasury stock at cost – 6,280 and 6,151 (165,127 ) (162,546 ) Total stockholders’ equity 516,184 645,826 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 770,784 $ 878,546

Overstock.com, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 373,313 $ 460,279 $ 1,176,664 $ 1,524,438 Cost of goods sold 303,353 352,807 922,619 1,170,649 Gross profit 69,960 107,472 254,045 353,789 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 57,541 53,520 153,831 169,973 Technology 29,240 29,628 87,492 93,159 General and administrative 24,109 18,665 66,265 61,002 Total operating expenses 110,890 101,813 307,588 324,134 Operating income (loss) (40,930 ) 5,659 (53,543 ) 29,655 Interest income, net 3,201 976 8,819 966 Other expense, net (38,731 ) (46,283 ) (126,793 ) (48,378 ) Loss before income taxes (76,460 ) (39,648 ) (171,517 ) (17,757 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (13,411 ) (2,653 ) (24,668 ) 1,968 Net loss $ (63,049 ) $ (36,995 ) $ (146,849 ) $ (19,725 ) Net loss per share of common stock: Basic $ (1.39 ) $ (0.81 ) $ (3.25 ) $ (0.46 ) Diluted $ (1.39 ) $ (0.81 ) $ (3.25 ) $ (0.46 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 45,225 45,708 45,164 43,954 Diluted 45,225 45,708 45,164 43,954

Overstock.com, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (146,849 ) $ (19,725 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,821 12,480 Non-cash operating lease cost 3,858 4,138 Stock-based compensation to employees and directors 17,863 13,390 Increase in deferred tax assets, net (25,010 ) (691 ) Loss from equity method securities 126,966 49,227 Other non-cash adjustments (532 ) 97 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,887 ) 745 Inventories (4,993 ) (933 ) Prepaids and other current assets 490 1,991 Other long-term assets, net (1,195 ) (1,004 ) Accounts payable 11,749 (17,360 ) Accrued liabilities 9,171 (11,633 ) Unearned revenue 2,970 (8,335 ) Operating lease liabilities (4,170 ) (4,285 ) Other long-term liabilities 5,879 (506 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 9,131 17,596 Cash flows from investing activities: Disbursement for notes receivable (10,000 ) — Purchase of intangible assets (25,782 ) — Purchase of equity securities — (18,920 ) Capital distribution from investment 4 1,224 Expenditures for property and equipment (16,543 ) (9,724 ) Other investing activities, net 562 (584 ) Net cash used in investing activities (51,759 ) (28,004 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of shares — (60,077 ) Payments of taxes withheld upon vesting of employee stock awards (2,581 ) (3,501 ) Other financing activities, net (775 ) (1,646 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,356 ) (65,224 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (45,984 ) (75,632 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 371,457 503,366 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 325,473 $ 427,734





Supplemental Operational Data

We measure our business using operational metrics, in addition to the financial metrics shown above and the non-GAAP financial measures explained below. We believe these metrics provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results and provide key performance indicators to track our progress. These indicators include changes in customer order patterns and the mix of products purchased by our customers.

Active customers represent the total number of unique customers who have made at least one purchase during the prior twelve-month period. This metric captures both the inflow of new customers and the outflow of existing customers who have not made a purchase during the prior twelve-month period.

LTM net revenue per active customer represents total net revenue in a twelve-month period divided by the total number of active customers for the same twelve-month period.

Orders delivered represents the total number of orders delivered in any given period, including orders that may eventually be returned. As we ship a large volume of packages through multiple carriers, actual delivery dates may not always be available, and in those circumstances, we estimate delivery dates based on historical data.

Average order value is defined as total net revenue in any given period divided by the total number of orders delivered in that period.

Orders per active customer is defined as orders delivered in a twelve-month period divided by active customers for the same twelve-month period.

The following table provides our key operating metrics:

(in thousands, except for LTM net revenue per active customer, average order value and orders per active customer)

Three months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 Active customers 4,907 5,791 LTM net revenue per active customer $ 322 $ 369 Orders delivered 1,945 1,894 Average order value $ 192 $ 243 Orders per active customer 1.48 1.62

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

We are providing certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release and related earnings conference call, including adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. We use these non-GAAP measures internally in analyzing our financial results and we believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance in the same manner as our management and board of directors. We have provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in this earnings release. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used in addition to and in conjunction with the results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net income (loss) less the income or losses recognized from our equity method securities, net of related tax. We believe that this adjustment to our net income (loss) before calculating per share amounts for the current period presented provides a useful comparison between our operating results from period to period.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest and other income (expense), provision (benefit) for income taxes, and special items. We believe the exclusion of certain benefits and expenses in calculating adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis. Exclusion of items in the non-GAAP presentation should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash provided by or used in operating activities reduced by expenditures for property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure to evaluate the cash impact of the operations of the business including purchases of property and equipment which are a necessary component of our ongoing operations.

The following table reflects the reconciliation of adjusted diluted loss per share to diluted loss per share (in thousands, except per share data):

Three months ended

September 30, 2023 Diluted EPS Less: equity

method

income

(loss)1 Adjusted

Diluted EPS Numerator: Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (63,049 ) $ (35,563 ) $ (27,486 ) Denominator: Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding—diluted 45,225 45,225 45,225 Net loss per share of common stock: Diluted $ (1.39 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (0.61 )

1 Inclusive of estimated tax impact

The following table reflects the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss (in thousands):

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (63,049 ) $ (36,995 ) $ (146,849 ) $ (19,725 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,320 4,130 14,821 12,480 Stock-based compensation 5,798 4,056 17,863 13,390 Interest income, net (3,201 ) (976 ) (8,819 ) (966 ) Other expense, net 38,731 46,283 126,793 48,378 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (13,411 ) (2,653 ) (24,668 ) 1,968 Special items (see table below) 6,881 923 8,578 1,451 Adjusted EBITDA $ (23,931 ) $ 14,768 $ (12,281 ) $ 56,976 Special items: Brand integration and related costs $ 5,248 $ — $ 6,334 $ — Restructuring costs1 1,633 878 2,244 878 Special legal charges and other — 45 — 573 $ 6,881 $ 923 $ 8,578 $ 1,451

1 Inclusive of certain severance and lease termination costs.

The following table reflects the reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities (in thousands):