Overstock Celebrates 20 Years with Customer Day the Biggest Shopping Event in Site History

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On October 6, Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Retail will celebrate its 20th anniversary with the biggest event in company history, Customer Day. The 36-hour sale will run through October 7 and will give customers access to Overstock’s deepest discounts, free shipping, double rewards, and limited time Flash Deals. More than 1.3 million products will be on sale from all categories.

“For 20 years, Overstock has helped our customers create their dream homes by offering them the best selection of home goods and furniture at the best prices. It is thanks to these loyal customers that we are able to celebrate this momentous anniversary, and we’ve dedicated a special day to them to say ‘thanks’,” said Dave Nielsen, President of Overstock Retail. “We hope all customers old and new will celebrate with us by shopping the greatest deals and deepest discounts in our 20-year history.”

Customer Day* will begin at 12:00 p.m. MDT on Sunday, October 6 and will feature the following deals, discounts, and savings:

Deeper discounts than Black Friday

Extra 25 percent off sitewide on thousands of items

Free shipping on all orders more than $45 in the lower 48 states

Free 2-day delivery on thousands of items

Savings on thousands of new arrivals and exclusive private label products

Double rewards points for all Club O purchases

Club O Members get free returns for in store credit

Members get free returns for in store credit Patio Furniture starting at $99

Rugs starting at $49

Living Room Chairs starting at $99

“Our focus is always on creating the best experience for our customers,” said Krista Mathews, Chief Customer Officer at Overstock Retail. “Customer Day builds on that focus, thanking our customers with the best deals in site history. Whether they are furnishing a first apartment, preparing for holiday hosting, or looking for that decor item: Customer Day offers the area rugs, bedding, furniture, decor, and more at the best deals in 20 years for every style.”

Shop Customer Day by visiting Overstock.com .

*Terms and conditions are available here

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc Common Shares (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock (Medici Ventures’ tZERO platform:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by nearly 40 million customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly-owned subsidiary developing and accelerating blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce. Overstock regularly posts information about the company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com .

O, Overstock.com, O.com, Club O, Main Street Revolution, and Worldstock are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact included but not limited to Customer Day and the Anniversary Day Sale. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on August 8, 2019, and any subsequent filings with the SEC.

