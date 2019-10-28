Overstock Seeking Shareholder Vote Regarding Digital Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interest from Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shareholders, broker-dealers, regulators, and the general market surrounding the company’s innovative Series A-1 dividend remains high. Overstock continues to work and consult with regulators to ensure the dividend is implemented in compliance with applicable laws and corporate requirements, and as a result believes it will significantly enhance the benefit to its shareholders. Overstock will seek shareholder approval to facilitate the issuance of the digital Series A-1 dividend by eliminating current restrictions on the Series A-1 shares so the dividend can be held and traded by a wide group of investors and by reallocating the authorized preferred stock among series to pay the dividend on a 1:10 basis.

“I’m frustrated with this delay, but these adjustments are necessary to enable all shareholders to benefit from the digital dividend,” said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson. “This is an important step for the first dividend of its kind to give our shareholders access to the next generation of capital markets powered by tZERO.”

Overstock will seek shareholder approval to change the terms of the company’s Certificates of Designation and to reallocate the number of preferred shares in order to pay the dividend on a 1:10 basis. The current Series A-1 Certificate of Designation has several restrictions Overstock intends to remedy. For example, it restricts holders of the Series A-1 shares to online brokerage accounts established by approved broker-dealers and requires that all transfers be made through PRO Securities ATS. Therefore, the current Series A-1 shares could not be held by non-broker-dealer shareholders in their own names, banks could not hold the Series A-1 as custodians, and holders wanting to gift or transfer the security upon death or divorce through PRO Securities ATS may have difficulty. These proposed changes remove these restrictions and will allow shareholders to receive and hold the dividend shares and allow banks and other institutions to hold the security as custodians on behalf of investment advisors.

“This vote gives our shareholders the opportunity to voice their view on the application of blockchain technology to our securities markets,” continued Johnson. “With these proposed changes to the Certificate of Designation, a broader group of shareholders will be able to hold and trade the Series A-1 dividend on the day of its distribution.”

All holders of Overstock Common, Series A-1 Preferred, and Series B Preferred, voting as a single class will be eligible to vote on the proposed changes, with separate class votes for the Series A-1 Preferred and Series B Preferred.

Once approved, Overstock intends to promptly announce the revised dividend record and distribution dates, with the aim of distributing the dividend to investors as soon as reasonably possible.

“We intend to have the OSTKO dividend in our shareholders’ hands within a month of shareholder approval,” said Johnson.

As previously announced , Overstock is working with regulators to register the Series A-1 shares so they will be tradable upon distribution.

Overstock plans to announce the record and meeting dates for this shareholder vote in the next few weeks. Based on the current timeline, it anticipates that the record date will be in late November and that the meeting date will be late January 2020.

