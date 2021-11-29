Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Overstock to Participate in Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference

Overstock to Participate in Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) a leading e-commerce home furnishings retailer announced its participation in the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference. Jonathan Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, and Adrianne Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings.

“In the third quarter of 2021, Overstock continued to profitably grow market share as a result of the significant, foundational operational changes we have made to the business over the past year and a half,” said Johnson. “We look forward to this opportunity to tell our story to the investment community and thank Credit Suisse for hosting us at this event.”

Credit Suisse Annual Technology Conference is the largest technology investor conference and will take place on November 29 to December 2, 2021 at the Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Overstock

Overstock.com, Inc. (Common Stock (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Series A-1 Preferred Stock (tZERO ATS:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred Stock (OTCQX:OSTBP)) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by tens of millions of customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products. In 2014, Overstock became the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment and continues to do so. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

O, Overstock.com, O.com, Club O, and Worldstock are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including, but not limited, to statements regarding the conference. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on May 6, 2021, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on August 5, 2021, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended November 4, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on October 28, 2021, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
ir@overstock.com

Media Relations:
pr@overstock.com

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.