Overstock to Participate in Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) a leading e-commerce home furnishings retailer announced its participation in the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference. Jonathan Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, and Adrianne Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings.

“In the third quarter of 2021, Overstock continued to profitably grow market share as a result of the significant, foundational operational changes we have made to the business over the past year and a half,” said Johnson. “We look forward to this opportunity to tell our story to the investment community and thank Credit Suisse for hosting us at this event.”

Credit Suisse Annual Technology Conference is the largest technology investor conference and will take place on November 29 to December 2, 2021 at the Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Overstock

Overstock.com, Inc. (Common Stock (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Series A-1 Preferred Stock (tZERO ATS:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred Stock (OTCQX:OSTBP)) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by tens of millions of customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products. In 2014, Overstock became the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment and continues to do so. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

O, Overstock.com, O.com, Club O, and Worldstock are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

