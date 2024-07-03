A relatively small number of illegal immigrants are enrolled in any form of federal supervision, according to a new analysis from a conservative group being shared widely by House Republicans, who are calling for policy changes.

The study, produced by the National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE), used as a basis a study that found there are 16.8 million illegal immigrants in the U.S. Estimates on how many illegal immigrants are in the country vary considerably, and the 16.8 m

[Read Full story at source]