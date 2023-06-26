NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company developing medicines designed to conquer epilepsies and meaningfully improve the lives of people affected by brain disorders, today announced that the company was added to the Russell 3000® Index, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 26, 2023, as part of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.

“Over the last two years, Ovid has fundamentally reshaped and focused our pipeline. If successful, our potential first-in-class or best-in-class, small-molecule anti-seizure medicines will change the landscape and open opportunities to treat many disorders of the brain,” said Jeremy Levin, D.Phil, MB BChir, Ovid’s Chairman and CEO. “Increased exposure through this Index enables prospective investors to take part in the potential data, development and regulatory milestones that we anticipate our pipeline programs may yield in the future,” Dr. Levin remarked.

About the Russell Indexes®

Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. The Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes.

The annual Russell index reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 28, 2023, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, provides automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company striving to conquer seizures and brain disorders with courageous science. Ovid’s pipeline of small molecule candidates seeks to meaningfully improve the lives of people and families affected by rare epilepsies and seizure-related disorders. Ovid seeks to develop: GV101, a potent and highly selective ROCK2 inhibitor for the potential treatment of lesions associated with cerebral cavernous malformations; OV329, a GABA-aminotransferase inhibitor, for the potential treatment of treatment-resistant seizures, and OV350, a direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, for potential treatment of epilepsies and other neuropathologies. Ovid maintains a significant financial interest in the future regulatory development and potential commercialization of soticlestat, which Takeda is responsible for advancing globally. Soticlestat is a cholesterol 24-hydroxylase inhibitor, which is currently in Phase 3 trials for Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes. For more information about these and other Ovid research programs, please visit www.ovidrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation: statements regarding; the potential use of GV101, OV329 and OV350; the potential development of Ovid’s library of novel, direct KCC2 transporter activators and the library of ROCK2 inhibitors for a range of formulations and administrations; the timing of the data, development and regulatory milestones of our programs; and the timing for the completion of Takeda’s two pivotal Phase 3 trials evaluating soticlestat for Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expected,” “intends,” “may,” “plan,” “potentially,” “seek,” “strive,” and “will,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances). Forward-looking statements are based on Ovid’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, uncertainties inherent in the preclinical and clinical development and regulatory approval processes, risks related to Ovid’s ability to achieve its financial objectives, the risk that Ovid may not be able to realize the intended benefits of its technology or its business strategy, or risks related to Ovid’s ability to identify business development targets or strategic partners, to enter into strategic transactions on favorable terms, or to consummate and realize the benefits of any business development transactions. Additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Ovid’s Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 5, 2023, and in future filings Ovid makes with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Ovid assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

