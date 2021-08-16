Ovid Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights

Company ends Q2 ’21 with cash and cash equivalents of $212.2 million

Recent appointments to Company leadership strongly position Ovid to advance current and future neuroscience programs

Ovid is actively pursuing business development opportunities to complement its neuroscience pipeline

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with neurological diseases, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company also provided an overview of recently announced leadership appointments that will guide and execute its strategy.

“The second quarter was extremely productive for Ovid. We appointed experts with deep neuroscience development and investment acumen to our board and advisory team. Coupled with our strong balance sheet and veteran leadership team, we are now poised to advance our current and future potential neuroscience programs,” said Jeremy M. Levin, D.Phil, MB BChir, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ovid Therapeutics.

Business Highlights

Dr. Michael Poole, neuroscience innovator, joined the board of directors. Dr. Poole brings expertise from a 30-year career spanning neuroscience development and investment positions at Arch Ventures, Biomatics Capital, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Wyeth and from serving in the Office of the President at The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, among others.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was zero during the second quarter of 2021, as it was for the same period in 2020.

Research and development expenses were $7.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $16.0 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease of $8.3 million was primarily due to the discontinuation of the clinical development of OV101 in Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. Additionally, Ovid is no longer responsible for research and development expenses related to soticlestat. Ovid terminated the previous agreement for soticlestat with Takeda and entered a new royalty, license and termination agreement for the candidate with Takeda. Going forward, Takeda will be responsible for all research and development expenses, and Ovid is entitled to milestone and royalty payments upon regulatory approval and commercialization of soticlestat.

General and administrative expenses were $6.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $7.1 million the same period in 2020. The decrease of $0.5 million was primarily due to a decrease in legal and professional fees of $1.1 million, offset by an increase in payroll and payroll-related expenses of $0.7 million.

Net loss was $15.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, resulting in basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.23. Net loss was $22.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, resulting in basic and diluted net loss per share attributed to common stockholders of $0.41.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Expenses on a historical and projected basis. For the periods presented, Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Expenses exclude from Operating Expenses, as calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, two non-recurring and one non-cash item: severance expenses, the wind-down of clinical development costs associated with OV101, and stock-based compensation, respectively. Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Expenses is a financial measure that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, investors should consider Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Expenses in addition to, but not as a substitute for, Operating Expenses that we calculate and present in accordance with GAAP. Among other things, our management uses Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Expenses to [establish budgets and operational goals and to manage our business]. Other companies may define or use this measure in different ways. We believe that the presentation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Expenses provides investors and management with helpful supplemental information relating to operating performance and trends. A table reconciling Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Expenses to Operating Expenses for all historical periods presented is included below under the heading “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Expenses to Operating Expenses.” A quantitative reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Expenses to Operating Expenses is not available without unreasonable effort primarily due to our inability to predict with reasonable certainty the amount of future stock-based compensation expense and non-recurring expenses.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine® approach to develop medicines that transform the lives of patients with neurological disorders. Ovid seeks to couple deep CNS experience with emerging advances in genetics and the pathways of the brain to build a leading, next-generation neuroscience pipeline. Ovid’s current pipeline programs include: OV329, a small molecule GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for seizures associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex and Infantile Spasms; OV882, a short hairpin RNA therapy approach for Angelman syndrome; OV815, a genetic therapy approach for KIF1A associated-neurological disorders; and other non-disclosed research targets. Additionally, Ovid maintains a significant financial interest in the future regulatory development and potential commercialization of soticlestat, which Takeda is responsible for advancing globally. Two phase 3 trials for soticlestat in Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome are expected to begin in mid-2021. For more information on Ovid, please visit www.ovidrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, statements regarding Ovid’s expectations regarding its operating expenses and broad strategic initiatives, Ovid’s pursuit of business development opportunities, the development of Ovid’s product candidate pipeline, and the clinical development and potential regulatory approval of soticlestat, and potential milestone payments that may become due to Ovid. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “will,” “appears,” “believes” and “expects.” Forward-looking statements are based on Ovid’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Ovid’s ability to identify strategic partners and uncertainties in the development and regulatory approval processes. Additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Ovid’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the caption “Risk Factors.” Such risks may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on Ovid’s business and the global economy. Ovid assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For The Three

Months Ended

June 30, For The Three

Months Ended

June 30, For The Six

Months Ended

June 30, For The Six

Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: License and other revenue $ – $ – $ 12,382,779 $ – License revenue – related party – – 196,000,000 – Total revenue – – 208,382,779 – Operating expenses: Research and development $ 7,683,668 $ 16,032,945 $ 23,932,581 $ 30,658,313 General and administrative 6,629,158 7,108,742 22,205,707 12,777,759 Total operating expenses 14,312,826 23,141,687 46,138,288 43,436,072 (Loss) income from operations (14,312,826 ) (23,141,687 ) 162,244,491 (43,436,072 ) Other (expenses) income, net (2,517 ) 590,491 (52,250 ) 854,786 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (14,315,343 ) (22,551,196 ) 162,192,241 (42,581,286 ) Provision for income taxes 1,473,084 – 1,973,361 – Net (loss) income $ (15,788,427 ) $ (22,551,196 ) $ 160,218,880 $ (42,581,286 ) Net (loss) income per share, basic $ (0.23 ) $ (0.41 ) $ 2.32 $ (0.77 ) Net (loss) income per share, diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.41 ) $ 2.30 $ (0.77 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 67,818,366 55,607,110 66,953,431 55,161,360 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 67,818,366 55,607,110 67,565,761 55,161,360 –

Selected Condensed Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 212,166,565 $ 72,033,930 Working capital1 204,582,751 52,780,426 Total Assets 217,999,299 75,925,518 Total stockholder’s equity 206,709,513 43,631,656 1Working capital defined as current assets less current liabilities





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Expenses to Operating Expenses

Unaudited

Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Operating Expenses $ 14,312,826 Non-Recurring and Non-Cash Items Included in Stock Based Compensation 1,257,344 Severance Expense 1,305,214 Wind-down of OV101 Clinical Costs 1,702,913 Total Adjustments 4,265,471 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 10,047,355

