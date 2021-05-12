Breaking News
Ovid Therapeutics to Participate in the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced that management will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the virtual fireside chat can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at investors.ovidrx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the live presentation.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine® approach to develop medicines that transform the lives of patients with rare neurological disorders. We believe these disorders represent an attractive area for drug development as the understanding of the underlying biology has grown meaningfully over the last few years and today represents a substantial opportunity medically and commercially. Based on recent scientific advances in genetics and the biological pathways of the brain, we aim to identify, discover and acquire novel compounds for the treatment of rare neurological disorders. We have built a deep knowledge of such disorders, how to treat them and how to develop the clinically meaningful endpoints required for development of a compound in these disorders. We continue to execute on our strategy to build this pipeline by discovering, in-licensing and collaborating with leading biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutions. Ovid’s emerging pipeline programs include OV329, a small molecule GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for seizures associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex and Infantile Spasms; OV882, a short hairpin RNA therapy approach for Angelman syndrome; OV815, a genetic therapy approach for KIF1A associated neurological disorder; and other non-disclosed research targets. Additionally, Ovid maintains a significant financial interest in a program directed to the exploitation of soticlestat, for which Takeda is responsible for the global development and commercialization, if soticlestat is successfully developed and commercialized. Two phase 3 trials for soticlestat in Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome are expected to begin in mid-2021.
For more information on Ovid, please visit www.ovidrx.com.

Contacts

Investors and Media:
Ovid Therapeutics Inc.
Investor Relations & Public Relations
[email protected]

OR

Investors:
Argot Partners
Dawn Schottlandt
212-600-1902
[email protected]

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
[email protected]

