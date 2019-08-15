OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED JUNE 30, 2019

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Owens-Illinois Group, Inc. (“O-I”), the indirect parent of OI European Group B.V., announces that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, a copy of which can be found at www.sec.gov.
The announcement and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q contain “inside information” by O-I under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (16 April 2014).
Attachment
- O-I Group Press Release – Europe- Q2 2019
CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Sasha Sekpeh O-I Investor Relations (567) 336-5128 [email protected]
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Just Energy Group Inc. Investors (JE) - August 15, 2019
- The Mortgage Collaborative Adds Get Credit Healthy to Preferred Partner Network - August 15, 2019
- America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $2.21 on Revenues of $172 Million - August 15, 2019