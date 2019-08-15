OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED JUNE 30, 2019

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Owens-Illinois Group, Inc. (“O-I”), the indirect parent of OI European Group B.V., announces that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, a copy of which can be found at www.sec.gov .

The announcement and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q contain “inside information” by O-I under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (16 April 2014).

Attachment

O-I Group Press Release – Europe- Q2 2019

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Sasha Sekpeh O-I Investor Relations (567) 336-5128 [email protected]