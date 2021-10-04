Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Owlet Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Owlet, Inc.

Owlet Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Owlet, Inc.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Owlet, Inc. (“Owlet” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OWLT) and Sandbridge Acquisition Corp. (“Sandbridge”) (NYSE: SBG), a special acquisition corporation.

On July 15, 2021, Owlet announced the completion of its business combination with Sandbridge and started trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

On October 4, 2021 before the market opened, Owlet disclosed receipt of a Warning Letter, dated October 1, 2021, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) concerning the improper marketing of the Company’s flagship product, the Owlet Smart Sock (the “Smart Sock”). The Warning Letter asserts that the Company’s marketing of the Smart Sock in the United States renders the Smart Sock a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval from FDA, and that the Company has not obtained such clearance or approval in violation of the Federal, Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The Warning Letter requests that the Company take prompt action to address the alleged violations and “cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock for uses in measuring blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate where such metrics are intended to identify or diagnose desaturation and bradycardia using an alarm functionality to notify users that measurements are outside of preset values.”

Following this news, Owlet’s shares fell $1.29 per share, over 23%, to close at $4.19 per share on October 4, 2021

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Owlet or Sandbridge securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (646) 315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Donald R. Hall
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(646) 315-9003
E-mail: [email protected]

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4704
Fax: (415) 772-4707
E-mail: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.