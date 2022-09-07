Ownerly Named Task Management Solution of the Year in the 2022 PropTech Breakthrough Awards

Ownerly Ownerly

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ownerly, a leading home valuation company and homeowner resource, has been announced as the winner of Task Management Solution of the Year from PropTech Breakthrough Awards, an organization focused on the digital transformation of the property and real estate markets and part of the Tech Breakthrough organization.

With more than over 1,500 nominations worldwide for this year’s PropTech Breakthrough Awards program, Ownerly joins an impressive list of winning top companies and startups in the PropTech industry, including Rocket Mortgage, OpenDoor, Appfolio, Brivo, Cherre, Curbio, Doma and others.

“We’re honored to be recognized as the Task Management Solution of the Year,” said Gabe Douek, general manager of Ownerly. “Giving homeowners easy access to relevant information about their property is our top priority, so we’re excited to see the impact our ever-evolving improvements have had for homeowners who come to our platform for data they need.”

In addition to its homeowner offerings, Ownerly publishes content related to real estate, mortgages, home insurance and home improvement. Ownerly has become a one-stop resource for homeowners, providing property-specific analytics and data, tips and advice for homeowners and exclusive savings and perks for its users.

Besides PropTech, the Tech Breakthrough organization provides market intelligence, research and recognition programs in today’s more competitive categories of tech—specifically, Internet-of-Things, Artificial Intelligence, Mobile & Wireless, Digital Health & Medical Technologies, FinTech and CyberSecurity.

About PropTech BreakThrough

PropTech BreakThrough works to integrate technology and real estate and created these awards to shine a light on the companies that are making great strides in innovation in an ever-changing digital world. Too often real estate leaders are slow to embrace change. Companies that have been selected for these awards either have successful products or services to assist consumers and professionals in the real estate field.

About Ownerly

Ownerly is the cornerstone of home investment management, providing homeowners, buyers and sellers with the same professional-grade AVM, deed, lien and permit data used by real estate agents, banks and lenders. With a suite of tools, including new sale and pre-foreclosure listings and property owner, resident and neighbor search, Ownerly gives existing and prospective homeowners access to important home sales insights to track the value of their single most important investment—their home. With Ownerly Rewards, the company has also established leading partnerships in the home and real estate verticals, providing exclusive savings and perks for its users.

Media Contact:

Kerry Sherin

press@ownerly.com

