Middletown, CONNECTICUT, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Owners Bank, a new digital bank created to meet the unique needs of small business owners, today announced the launch of small business loans and lines of credit offerings. Combining fast decisions, great rates, and concierge-level service, the program is built to bring top-of-the-line lending to small business owners needing financial support.

Owners Bank’s small business loans were developed to promote the financial well-being and success of businesses that are often left behind by big banks. While most banks request two years of tax returns to apply for a loan or line of credit, Owners Bank asks that businesses be in business for a minimum of six months, creating more opportunities for startups or new businesses seeking options. In many cases Owners Bank can share an application decision within three days for well-prepared borrowers along with no auto-decline — even if a borrower isn’t automatically approved, Owners Bank representatives will reach out for an individualized consultation to understand the business’s unique needs.

“We designed our lending services and experience specifically for small business owners, who account for a tremendous portion of our economy but are often at a disadvantage when it comes to getting the resources necessary to succeed,” said David Mitchell, Founder & CEO of Owners Bank, a division of Liberty Bank. “Historically, small businesses have been auto-declined for loans or credit based on available financial history, or what some banks would consider ‘blemishes’ in that history. At Owners Bank, we look for a way to say yes, reviewing applications one-on-one with owners and working to make approvals possible.”

Small businesses account for 99.9 percent of all businesses and 44 percent of the country’s economic activity, yet 82 percent of them fail, primarily due to lack of cash flow and loan approval rates at big banks that continue to drop. With traditional application requirements such as two years of tax returns or very low credit riskiness, as well as automated decisions, many new small businesses find their loan request declined before their information even reaches a banking professional.

“For busy small business owners, time is money, so it is critically important that this process is simple and fast,” said Harry Gunsallus, Chief Operating Office of Owners Bank. “Being a group of banking veterans and former small business owners, we know the common reasons businesses are unable to secure loans. We provide the tools and services to help business owner borrowers be prepared.”

Applications for loans are now open for qualifying small businesses in the four states of Rhode Island, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. This will expand to further states in the coming months.

About Owners Bank

Owners Bank is all business, no BS. A new digital bank launched by Middletown, Connecticut-based Liberty Bank, one of the most established and innovative banks in the country, Owners Bank was created specifically to provide digital banking services tailored to the unique needs of small business owners and sole proprietors. It is designed to bring a high-tech, high-touch approach to small business banking through a suite of digital apps and banking services including deposit accounts, credit cards (coming soon), and lending products and services. The company’s U.S.-based Business Banking Agents are specialists in small business banking and are available to offer solid advice via phone, online chat, email, or face-to-face within our online banking and mobile app. To learn more, visit www.ownersbank.com. Owners Bank is a division of Liberty Bank, which is a member FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender.

