OXEIA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE INTERIM RESULTS OF PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR OXE103 FOR THE TREATMENT OF CONCUSSIONS

Phase 2 clinical trial for OXE103 for the treatment of concussion is being conducted at University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas

Enrolling highly symptomatic participants within 28 days of injury

Promising i nterim results show potential for OXE103 as an effective treatment for concussion

There are currently no effective pharmacological FDA-approved treatments for concussion

First in class investigational drug to potentially treat underlying neuro-metabolic and axonal injury in concussion

Boston, Massachusetts, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biotech company developing a drug treatment for concussion to address underlying neuro-metabolic dysfunction and axonal injury, announced today the completion of an interim analysis of its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of OXE103 at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

The interim results suggest a potentially effective treatment for concussion. The trial is focusing on treatment for subjects within 28 days of injury who are highly symptomatic at screening. This group represents the majority of concussion patients who do not seek treatment immediately following their injury.

According to Oxeia CEO, Dr. Michael Wyand, “I am encouraged by the interim results we are seeing from the trial. The interim data provide hope for an effective treatment for the millions of people who suffer ongoing post-concussion symptoms due to a lack of effective treatment options.”

“An effective therapy for these persistently symptomatic patients would be an important step forward,” stated Michael Rippee, M.D., associate professor of neurology at the University of Kansas Medical Center and principal investigator for the study.

Once complete topline data are available, the full data results will be presented at a medical conference.

ABOUT THE TRIAL

The trial is enrolling participants within 28 days of injury who are highly symptomatic at screening. The goal of this Phase 2 study is to reduce symptom burden with OXE103 treatment. Measures of cognition and balance are also tracked to provide objective assessment of recovery. Those interested in participating should visit: www.restisnotenough.com

About OXE103

OXE103 is synthetic human ghrelin, an endogenous hormone. OXE103 freely crosses the blood-brain barrier and is now being tested in humans to potentially treat concussions by addressing underlying neuro-metabolic dysfunction and axonal injury. OXE103 uniquely targets the hippocampus region of the brain, an area important for cognition and memory. Treatment with OXE103 has been shown in numerous animal and laboratory studies to restore normal energy metabolism, increase appetite, and reduce the toxic effects of reactive oxygen species that form in low energy states.

About the University of Kansas Medical Center

The University of Kansas Medical Center’s mission is to educate exceptional health care professionals through a full range of undergraduate, graduate, professional, postdoctoral and education programs in the schools of Medicine, Nursing and Health Professions. KU Medical Center also advances the health sciences through world-class research programs; provides compassionate and state-of-the-art patient care in an academic medical center environment; and works with communities in every Kansas county to improve the health of Kansans.

About Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals is a privately held clinical stage biotech company developing drug treatments for concussion and underlying neuro-metabolic dysfunction. For more information, please visit: http://www.oxeiabiopharma.com/

