Agreements signed with three new partners, bringing the total number of new partners in 2022 to four, ahead of original target

BEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oxford Biomedica Solutions LLC, an AAV manufacturing and innovation company, announced today that it has signed agreements with three additional U.S. based, biotechnology companies. This places Oxford Biomedica Solutions ahead of the previously stated target of two new partners by the end of the calendar year.

Under these additional agreements, Oxford Biomedica Solutions will provide its full platform offering to support the new partners’ gene therapy programs, which cover a broad range of indications, including CNS, autoimmune, oncology, muscular, and rare metabolic disease. Oxford Biomedica Solutions’ proven platform has demonstrated consistent bioreactor titers of E15 vg/L and achieved over 90% fully intact vector for multiple constructs.

Oxford Biomedica Solutions’ innovative platform potentially enables accelerated drug development of high quality products produced at significantly more doses per batch. The platform drives down the number of batches needed, as well as the cost, for both clinical and commercial operations, to deliver much needed therapies to patients sooner. In line with preparing and managing the increasing activities and demand, we have recently opened a new 24,000sqft expansion space that includes dedicated analytical development lab space to accommodate the growth in new projects and partners, as well as continued development innovation. Additionally, this new space will also house a commercial GMP Drug Substance footprint that will incorporate multiple 500L bioreactors and allow Oxford Biomedica Solutions to offer a single facility option for both clinical and commercial supply of high quality and high titer vector.

Tim Kelly, Chair and CEO of Oxford Biomedica Solutions, said, “These new partnerships are a true validation of the Oxford Biomedica Solutions team, our capabilities, and AAV plug-and-play platform. We started this endeavor because we were confident that we can help develop successful gene therapy products with our platform, expertise, and the care that our team delivers on every product. We are excited this is now coming to fruition, and we are giving our new partners and their patients access to high quality product with the efficiency and productivity of our platform addressing the increase in demand that we are seeing.”

About Oxford Biomedica Solutions

Oxford Biomedica Solutions offers a platform that can achieve both high titer and high product quality vector for partners. The platform has already been proven with six separate new product INDs and CTAs. High titer, high product quality, proven expertise, and speed are the foundation of the platform. This unique platform and fully integrated end-to-end capabilities, from vector design and process development through to clinical trials, are now available to partners. For more information contact us at solutions.partnering@oxb.com or visit our website at oxbsolutions.com.