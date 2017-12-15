Oxford Immunotec and QIAGEN N.V. Settle Patent Infringement Lawsuit

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oxford Immunotec Ltd. (Nasdaq:OXFD) and QIAGEN N.V. (Nasdaq:QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:QIA) announced today that they have reached a settlement in the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts in Boston (15-cv-13124-NMG) alleging patent infringement in relation to QIAGEN’s QuantiFERON®-TB Gold and QuantiFERON®-TB Gold Plus products.

Under terms of the agreement, all pending claims between Oxford and QIAGEN and the co-defendants have been resolved. As part of the settlement, Oxford has granted QIAGEN a royalty-free, non-exclusive license that extends to all current and future customers of QuantiFERON-TB Gold and QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus in exchange for a one-time, lump-sum payment of $27.5 million. The settlement includes general releases of all parties with no admissions of wrongdoing.

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of underserved immune-regulated conditions. The Company’s first product is the T-SPOT®.TB test, which is used to test for tuberculosis infection. The T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company’s second product line is a range of assays for tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease, obtained through the acquisitions of Imugen and Immunetics. Also obtained through these acquisitions is the Company’s third product line focused on screening for Babesia in donated blood, for which the Company is currently seeking FDA licensure. The Company’s fourth product line is focused on the transplantation market. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, Mass. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.

T-SPOT and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd. Immunetics is a trademark of Immunetics, Inc.

