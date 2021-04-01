Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces an Update to the De-Listing Date for the 7.50% Series 2023 Term Preferred Stock

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces an Update to the De-Listing Date for the 7.50% Series 2023 Term Preferred Stock

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

GREENWICH, Conn., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: OXLC, OXLCO, OXLCM, OXLCP and OXLCL) announced today an update to the de-listing date of the Company’s 7.50% Series 2023 Term Preferred Stock (the “Shares”), which was previously announced in a press release issued on March 16, 2021 regarding the Company’s redemption of all of the issued and outstanding Shares. The Shares are currently traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker OXLCO. The Shares will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market through April 14, 2021 and will be de-listed from the NASDAQ Global Select Market at the close of business on April 14, 2021. Holders of the Shares that own Shares as of the close of business on April 14, 2021 will be entitled to payment for such Shares on April 15, 2021.

All other terms of the redemption previously announced in the press release issued on March 16, 2021, including the redemption price of $25 per Share plus $0.07291667, which represents the accrued but unpaid dividends per Share from April 1, 2021 to, but excluding, the redemption date, April 15, 2021, will remain the same.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company. It currently seeks to achieve its investment objective of maximizing risk-adjusted total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

Contact:
Bruce Rubin
203-983-5280

Source: Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.