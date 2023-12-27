ATLANTA, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) today announced the Company will be presenting at the ICR Conference 2024 being held at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. Tom Chubb, Chairman, CEO and President of Oxford will present at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed via the Oxford website at www.oxfordinc.com.
About Oxford
Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Johnny Was®, Southern Tide®, The Beaufort Bonnet Company® and Duck Head® lifestyle brands. Oxford’s stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford’s website at www.oxfordinc.com.
|Contact:
|Brian Smith
|E-mail:
|[email protected]
